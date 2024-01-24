San Diego weekend arts events: Dance, jewelry and more

Top picks

When Malashock Dance first began their "Everyday Dances" program in 2021 — then at Mingei International Museum — they leaned into the Mingei's philosophy.

"Loosely translated, the word Mingei means sort of 'arts for everyone' or common art or everyday art," said Christopher Kaui Morgan, Malashock's new artistic director.

Morgan said that Malashock is sticking with the title, for now.

"We want to continue to make sure we're reflecting the broader San Diego dance community and even though dance is for everyone and it's common and it should be accessible, we also want to honor the exquisiteness of these artists," he said.

Morgan took on the role of artistic director this month, after founder John Malashock stepped down. He's new to the role, but not to Malashock: he was a company dancer in the late 1990s.

Jonathan Hsu Christopher Kaui Morgan, the new artistic director at Malashock Dance, is shown in an undated photo.

The 10 dances in this weekend's concerts include choreography by Matthew Armstrong, Jessica Rabanzo-Flores, Khamla Somphanh, Chelsea Zeffiro, John Malashock and more.

"The choreographers that were selected for this, we have a range of ages, a range of points within their career spectrum from sort of early career arts makers to quite well established dance makers. We also have a range of identities when it comes to ethnicity and race and even sexual orientation and how folks identify themselves. So when I look at San Diego and who it is now, I hope that the work we do at Malashock can be a mirror that anyone in our community might find at some point in our programming themselves in that work," Morgan said.

Details: Event link. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 25 and Friday, Jan 26; 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27; and 2:30 p.m Sunday, Jan. 28. Malashock Dance Studio Theater, 2650 Truxtun Rd., Ste. 200, Liberty Station. $20+.

'Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill'

Theater, Music

Cygnet Theatre opens their production of Lanie Robertson's jukebox-style musical about Billie Holiday. The play revolves around a performance at a neighborhood bar in Philadelphia, where Billie Holiday is performing and sharing stories that span her career, life, loves and heartbreaks.

Cygnet Theatre Karole Foreman is shown performing in "Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill" in an undated photo.

Karole Foreman returns to a role she's played many times, with Damon Carter as Jimmy, the accompanist. Wren T. Brown directs.

Details: Event link. On stage Jan. 24 through Feb. 18. (Lower-priced previews Jan. 24-27). Shows are generally 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday; and 2 p.m. Sunday. Cygnet Theatre, 4040 Twiggs St., Old Town. $44-$76.

Courtesy of the artist Jackie Roffe's "Little Saints," is shown in an undated photo.

Mingei International Museum: 'La Frontera'

Visual art, Jewelry

This new exhibit showcases 85 works of jewelry art from dozens of contemporary artists, including 24 border-region artists. The exhibit, curated by Mike Holmes and Lorena Lazard, and organized by Kerianne Quick and Jessica Tolbert, looks at the body as a sort of border, and jewelry a form of storytelling about identity, migration, history and more. Pieces range from small prints formed into brooches, necklaces with found objects, and even jewels made out of cut-up Green Cards.

Details: Event link. On view Saturday, Jan. 27 through Aug. 4. Mingei International Museum, 1439 El Prado, Balboa Park. $10-$15.

Patrick Scully: 'Mangey Mousegoat's Wild Ride'

Visual art, Film, Music

Artist and skateboarder Patrick Scully's Mangey Mousegoat character was born when he needed a logo, but developed into a group of characters in Scully's adult comedy show, with puppets, animation, live action video and more — including profanity. Scully had a Mangey Mousegoat exhibit at the San Diego Central Library last fall, and will present more of the Mousegoat in a one-night show of visual art and music. Bands include All Monster Review, Jesse Ray Smith, Please Ask for Paul and more.

Details: Event link. 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 26. The Template Coffee House, 5032 Niagara Ave., Ocean Beach. $8 advanced/$12 door.

'Bastien und Bastienne': A Chamber Ballopera

Dance, Ballet, Music, Opera, Theater

It's Mozart's birthday weekend (happy 268th, Wolfgang!). To celebrate, Cinbarella Entertainment, a partnership between opera singer Tiffany Brannan and her sister, ballerina Rebekah Brannan, will produce a performance of Mozart's first opera, a one-act chamber opera "Bastien und Bastienne," sung in German with English language dialogue. The group will also premiere a new ballet based upon the story.

Details: Event link. 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27 and 2 p.m Sunday, Jan. 28. Light Box Theater, 2650 Truxtun Rd. Ste. 205, Liberty Station. $25-$30.

More arts and culture event picks

'Fun Home' | Theater

Kym Pappas directs this production of "Fun Home," a Tony-award winning musical adaptation of Alison Bechdel's graphic novel and coming of age story. On stage Jan. 26 through Mar. 3. New Village Arts Theatre, 2787 State St., Carlsbad. $28-$55. Event details.

'SHOOT': A Collection of The Best Music Photographers in San Diego and the Untold Stories Behind Them | Visual Art, Photography, Music

Carlsbad's Hotwater arts, hi-fi and cafe space currently has an exhibit of local music photography, featuring an astonishing collection of well-known music shutterbugs and their photos. The exhibit features Kristy Walker, Becky DiGiglio, McHank, Grant Reinero, and honors the late Otis Barthoulameu, known as "O." 12-4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Hotwater Gallery, 6880 Embarcadero Ln., Carlsbad. Free. Event details.

Stay Strange Short Film Festival | Film

"The stranger the better," urged the call for submissions for the Stay Strange Short Film Festival. The selected films promise a showcase of short, bizarre and experimental video works from San Diego creatives. 3-6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27. College/Rolando Library, 6600 Montezuma Rd., Rolando. $5 donation. Event details.

Examining the Great American Songbook | Music, Jazz, Lectures

Jazz Trumpeter John Reynolds will perform with his quintet, and Dr. Karl Martin will discuss selections from the Great American Songbook and its cultural significance and implications. 6:15 p.m. Friday, Jan. 26. Crill Performance Hall, 3900 Lomaland Dr., Point Loma Nazarene University (PLNU). $5. Event details.

'A French Evening with Takae Ohnishi' | Music, Classical

San Diego Early Music Society presents a night of 17th and 18th century French compositions, performed by the gifted harpsichordist Takae Ohnishi, who is a UC San Diego faculty member teaching harpsichord and Baroque chamber music. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27. St. Paul's Episcopal Cathedral, 2728 Sixth Ave., Banker's Hill. $10 students/military, $25 general. Event details.

'Book Swap Surprise' | Books

Bring a gently used book to the Museum of Us to participate in a monthly community book swap. This month's edition celebrates the finale of the San Diego Public Library's Winter Reading Challenge. The event is free and all ages, and is held in the Museum's Education Center (museum admission or membership is required to visit other areas of the museum). Registration recommended. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27. The Museum of Us, 1350 El Prado, Balboa Park. Free+. Event details.

Small Press Nite Vol. 4 | Books

Author Melissa Broder comes to The Book Catapult for the fourth edition of this small press reading series, featuring authors from near and far reading their not-so-mainstream fiction. 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27. The Book Catapult, 3010-B Juniper St., South Park. Free. Event details.