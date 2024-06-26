Audra McDonald brings her menu of joy to San Diego

Audra McDonald is one of the most decorated performers on American stages and screens today, with six Tony Awards, a few Grammys and even an Emmy under her belt. She's also been seen on TV, including "Private Practice," "The Good Fight," "A Raisin in the Sun," and most recently, HBO's "The Gilded Age."

Throughout this long acting career, she's also regularly performed and recorded music, beloved for her approach to the Great American Songbook, jazz standards and Broadway favorites. She'll perform some tried-and-true Broadway hits with the San Diego Symphony on Sunday.

McDonald curates a show like putting together the menu for a special meal.

"You want to make sure that there's the right appetizer, the right main course, the second course, an amuse-bouche, you know, the big finale, and the dessert," McDonald said. "We really try and create an emotional journey."

She is drawn to songs she feels a sometimes-inexplicable emotional connection to, and also picks songs that allow her to build a narrative into the evening.

"I am also looking at what's going on with each character in each song as I sing it, and when I sing it in the program. For me it does in some ways feel like music theater. It feels like a musical theater performance for me. So I make sure that I delve into each character as though I were on stage eight times a week in a show on Broadway," McDonald said.

The setlist (the menu, if you will) for McDonald's concert with San Diego Symphony this weekend is kept a relative surprise, though you can expect plenty of Broadway favorites.

McDonald said one of the songs she's been singing recently is a medley she stitched together with Andy Einhorn, a music director she's worked with for years. The medley includes "Carefully Taught" from "South Pacific" by Rodgers and Hammerstein, and "Children Will Listen" from "Into the Woods."

"Two songs by different people from different eras, but really saying the same thing: Be careful what you say and recognize that hate is something that can be — that is taught, and we must learn to teach our children well, teach them to love, make them aware. And that's something that's very important in this day and age," McDonald said.

McDonald's latest album is called "Sing Happy," named after the song made famous by Liza Minelli from "Flora the Red Menace" — but also a concept she embodies on stage.

"There is something about, for me personally, when I sing, that I feel that I leave my body for a little bit and I kind of go into this space of lift and joy, even if the song is perhaps a sad song, there's something that just gets spiritual about it for me, that takes me to my happy place," McDonald said.

"When I sing, I feel that I leave my body for a little bit and I kind of go into this space of lift and joy." Audra McDonald

Growing up, she was exposed to a broad variety of music, from classical and opera to gospel, jazz and soul. But as a young person, it was her first time at a dinner theater in Fresno that theater clicked for McDonald as a next step for her lifelong love of music.

"I wasn't just getting the aural experience of listening to it. But I saw what was happening on stage. That's when I was hooked," she said.

Allison Michael Orenstein Audra McDonald is shown in an undated photo.

When asked for a song that exemplified that time, McDonald didn't hesitate: Sondheim's "Broadway Baby" from "Follies." She didn't fully understand what was going on, or where all of the New York neighborhoods mentioned in the song were, but she related to the character's pure and absolute drive to be on Broadway. She also was mindful of the steps she took to get there.

"My parents were very specific about what I could do when I was a kid, and doing junior theater. They didn't want me to do sort of stereotypical roles or roles that were just, you know, be seen as demeaning for a young Black girl to play. They didn't need me to do any of that," McDonald said. "It was because of that I was putting myself forward for what felt right, and not, I thought what they assumed I would only be right for. And that was an important part of my journey."

GREAT PERFORMANCES: Audra McDonald Performs "Will He Like Me?"

McDonald had her Broadway debut in "The Secret Garden" in 1992, and won her first Tony in 1994, for playing the role of Carrie in "Carousel," and racked up five more Tony wins since. She's performed in stage plays, operas and musicals, and began regularly appearing in major television series in 2007 — including "Private Practice" and "The Good Wife."

McDonald will start filming the third season of HBO's "The Gilded Age," where she plays the role of Dorothy Scott, Peggy Scott's mother.

Then, she returns to Broadway for the iconic and challenging role of Mama Rose from "Gypsy" in a revival, opening in New York in December.

In addition to the role being incredibly popular ("Everybody certainly has an idea of how it should be portrayed"), McDonald said that it's easy to think Rose is just a bad mother.

"The challenge for me is to get inside Rose and advocate for her, and not just judge her," she said.

For a role like Mama Rose, McDonald said that she also has to separate her own work from that of other actors.

"I have to jettison all the other performances that have come before — all the other brilliant performances of Rose that have come before, and I just have to concentrate on my own."

McDonald is a mother herself, and said that mixing a career in performance with motherhood has brought her greater emotional clarity.

"It's true, your heart is now running around outside your body," McDonald said. "In one sense, that's a terrifying and exhausting and anxiety-provoking thing to think of, but the other side of that is I have a depth of love and emotion and fierceness that I did not have before I became a mother."

And even though perhaps now we're starting to see some backlash of people saying 'All right, no more DEI, no more of that,' you know, people are trying to go back — I think there is an awareness that wasn't there before. So at least we can call it out for what it is, if the backlash continues. Audra McDonald

Her astonishing and acclaimed career has granted her a front-row seat to an ever-changing American theater and entertainment landscape.

It's been four years since the theater world underwent a racial reckoning after George Floyd's murder, and McDonald said that she's seeing more representation and more of their stories being told.

"And even though perhaps now we're starting to see some backlash of people saying 'All right, no more DEI, no more of that,' you know, people are trying to go back — I think there is an awareness that wasn't there before. So at least we can call it out for what it is, if the backlash continues," she said. "I think there are a lot of people who have changed, and a lot of ideas about what diversity looks like."

McDonald will perform with the San Diego Symphony at the Rady Shell on Sunday, June 30.