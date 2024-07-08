Comic-Con 2024: Top offsite events that don't require a badge

San Diego Comic-Con returns July 25-28. While not everyone managed to get a badge this year, there's still plenty to enjoy.

KPBS has put together a list of top events and activities in different categories to help you dive into the pop culture celebration — without a Comic-Con badge. There's cosplay, comics, gaming, music, art, food, drink, fandom gatherings and more.

Cosplay and pop culture

San Diego Central Library Cosplay Repair Station

Sewing machines, 3D printers, soldering irons, adhesive and other materials to meet all your cosplay quick-fix and repair needs will be available for free at the San Diego Central Library's fourth floor Central IDEA Lab. This year, they're also offering comic-themed "makes," or small creative DIY projects.

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, July 25-27, and 1-4 p.m. Sunday, July 28. San Diego Central Library, 330 Park Blvd. Free.

Her Universe Fashion Show

Her Universe, the fandom fashion line by actress Ashley Eckstein, celebrates its 10th anniversary at San Diego Comic-Con with a runway show presented by Mattel at the Manchester Grand Hyatt hotel. Watch this year's applicants compete in this "geek couture" fashion competition, where two winners will earn the opportunity to create a fashion collection with Her Universe.

6 p.m. Thursday, July 25, Manchester Grand Hyatt hotel in the Harbor Ballroom, 1 Market Place, San Diego. Admission TBD.

Gaming

A Day with Matt Forbeck, sponsored by MAVERiC Studio

Dungeons & Dragons fans can join game master Matt Forbeck, co-writer Marty Forbeck and other D&D legends on stage at UC San Diego Park & Market, part of their free Comic-Con events series. It's in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Dungeons & Dragons.

12-9 p.m. Thursday, July 25. UC San Diego Park & Market, 1100 Market St. Free.

Comic-Con Special: Bloomburrow Sealed Deck Prerelease

Visitors are welcome to join the Bloomburrow world at Bards & Cards Game Shop. Participants will receive a pre-release pack to construct their decks.

6-10 p.m. Friday, July 26. Bards & Cards Game Shop. 936 Fifth Ave., San Diego.

Bob’s Burgers Trivia

Fans of "Bob's Burgers" can join a themed trivia event at the Marriott Marquis & Marina in San Diego. Hosted by Tinapocalypse and From North to Wharf, the event offers a fun way for fans to connect and test their knowledge.

8 p.m. Thursday, July 25. Marriott Marquis and Marina, 333 W Harbor Drive, San Diego.



Movies/entertainment

Paramount+'s The Lodge Pop-up

The Paramount+ activation outside Comic-Con this year will feature Nickelodeon and Paramount+ new releases and favorites, including "Spongebob Squarepants," "Yellowjackets" and "Star Trek: Discovery." A standby line is offered if tickets are sold out.

6-10 p.m. Wednesday; 12-10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 24-28. Happy Does Bar, 340 Fifth Ave.

Star Trek (2009) with San Diego Symphony

The San Diego Symphony is performing the score of Star Trek (2009) live, synchronized with the film. Experience the epic adventure of the USS Enterprise crew as the symphony's rendition of Michael Giacchino’s music brings the film to life.

7:30 p.m.; gates open at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday July 24, Epstein Family Amphitheater, 9480 Innovation Lane, La Jolla. $30-$120.

Batman (1989) in Concert

Join Bat-fans for an electrifying evening as a live symphony performs the score of "Batman" live, synchronized with the film. Experience Gotham City like never before, with the orchestra's powerful music enhancing the movie's dramatic and action-packed scenes.

8- 10 p.m., Friday, July 26, Civic Theatre,1100 Third Ave., San Diego. Tickets prices vary.

Panels and workshops

San Diego Public Library Comic Conference for Educators and Librarians

A free series of off-site panels and discussions for educators, librarians, parents, readers and anyone interested in the intersection of comics and learning. Comic-Con badges are not required and the public can reserve a seat online in advance.

Wednesday July 24: 4-6 p.m. Teaching with Comics Workshop

Thursday, July 25: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.: Library Group Panels

Friday, July 26: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.: Publisher Panels

Saturday, July 27: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.: Educator Panels

Sunday, July 28: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Higher Ed Panels

UC San Diego Park & Market Presents XR Games Masterclass: The Climate Games

The first installment of a free, two-day masterclass on game creation skill building, this event helps participants build a multiplayer VR game involving swords, using UE5 and Quest3 technology.

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, July 26. UC San Diego Park & Market, 1100 Market St., Free.

The greatest Anime Pioneer in Japan you never heard of: Osamu Tezuka Story

UC San Diego academic and "Sea Strike 2041" executive producer Rachel Costello will detail the life and work of prolific manga artist, animator and cartoonist Osamu Tezuka, sometimes referred to as "the Godfather of Manga." Part of UC San Diego Park & Market's free Comic-Con series.

2:20-4:30 p.m. Friday, July 26. UC San Diego Park & Market, 1100 Market St. Free.



Food and drink

The BoxLunch

BoxLunch is bringing back their “Treats Truck” to San Diego Comic-Con, offering fans sweets, swag and grab bags filled with fandom accessories. On July 27, they will host a special “FiGPiN Day” event featuring rare artist proof pins and more surprises.

10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. July 25-27, 2024 (Thursday to Saturday); 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. July 28 (Sunday), Southeast corner of First St. & J St., San Diego.

Freddy’s Funtastic Voyage

Dive into an unforgettable evening of food, games, and entertainment, with each attendee receiving an exclusive "Box of Fun."

Doors open at 6:00 p.m., entertainment starts at 8:00 p.m., Friday, July 26 and Sat., July 27, Manchester Grand Hyatt steps, 1 Market Place, San Diego.

Superhero Tea

Costumed superheroes and comic book fans can enjoy the finer things in life at this high tea feast at the Westgate Hotel's Grand Lobby. Expect fancy sandwiches and cakes, gourmet teas, a photo backdrop and a live harpist. Parking in the hotel's garage is $16, and reservations for the high tea are $59 for adults and $35 for children aged 2-12, plus tax. Dietary restrictions can be accommodated.

1-5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, July 24-28. The Westgate Hotel, 1055 Second Ave., $35-$59.

Lumpia Deep Fried Universe Comic-Book Release

Kid Heroes Productions is back at San Diego Comic-Con 2024 with exclusive content and events. Enjoy three evenings of pop-ups, exclusive releases and mixers hosted at the Gaslamp Lumpia Factory. They are currently holding a Kickstarter for their first non-Lumpia comic book though, titled "The Ones and Twos."

Thursday-Sunday, July 25-27, Gaslamp Lumpia Factory, 423 F St. Free.

Music

Mosh Eisley

The Star Wars-inspired emo and punk rock celebration is back for San Diego Comic-Con, promising another year of galactic fun. Attendees can enjoy live music, creative costumes and an immersive atmosphere at the Music Box San Diego.

9 p.m., doors open at 8:00 p.m., Friday, July 26, Music Box, 1337 India St. $66.63.

Matrix Themed EDM Night

Red pill or blue pill? Step into a Matrix-inspired realm at this electrifying EDM night, where futuristic beats and immersive visuals create an unforgettable rave experience.

8 p.m., Wednesday, July 24, Day N Nite SD, 716 Sixth Ave. Free.

Shrek Rave

Get ready to dance the night away at the Shrek Rave, a whimsical celebration inspired by the beloved ogre.

9 p.m., Friday, July 26, House of Blues, 1055 Fifth Ave. $17-$70.

Ready Party One: Legends Of Fantasy

Saddle up the unicorns and get ready to immerse yourself in a fantastical celebration at Ready Party One: Legends Of Fantasy, where enchanting music and vibrant costumes bring beloved fantasy worlds to life in a classic ‘80s fantasy style. Join fellow fans for a night of unforgettable entertainment and magical experiences.

8 p.m., Wednesday, July 24, Parq Nightclub, 615 Broadway. $35+.

