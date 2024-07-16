Comic-Con: Wednesday program highlights

This year, I will be doing programming highlights broken up by day and by category. So for each day, you can find themes on comics, cosplay or film-related programming grouped together.

The basics

You can find the complete programming schedule online, where you can filter it across nine different categories and check for updates or cancellations. You can also print out the schedule, or pick up a physical program or daily newsletter at the convention center.

I highly recommend getting the Comic-Con app and using the MySCHED app to manage all your programming plans and get updates on any changes.

Beth Accomando / KPBS One of Comic-Con's best kept secrets, the Comic-Con International Independent Film Festival, which screens shorts, documentaries and features as well as hosting a series of panels on how to make movies. July, 22, 2017.

General notes

I highly recommend checking out the Comic-Con International Independent Film Festival (CCI-IFF) that begins Thursday at 10:00 a.m. with its Comic-Con Film School 101 (Grand 6, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina), a four-day series of panels on how to make a movie. You will be guided from script to final product so you can create your own movie for next year’s CCI-IFF. Plus, check out the films that are screening at the Grand 6 room at the Marriott. Not only will you see some amazing movies, but you can also chill in the air-conditioned theater away from the crowds. The festival is the best kept secret of the convention, and I have seen some amazing films there.

If you have kids and need to find a place to escape the floor, consider attending any of the films in the Children's Film Festival that runs all four days.

If you are an aspiring artist, I recommend checking out the Portfolio Review opportunities. People have been hired off the floor; even if you don't get a job, you can get helpful feedback about your work from professionals and make good contacts. Each company handles the reviews differently, so check the listings early so you can sign up if you need to to reserve a spot.

This list is for panels and screenings only. It does not include any autograph signings or outside activations. Since there are no real panels on Wednesday, I am highlighting some gaming options for this day only. But if games are your jam, I suggest checking out the schedule filtered for gaming to see all the options from video and card games to just stopping by to work on a puzzle.



Wednesday programming highlights

My personal picks will be starred ⭐️.

Rachel Crawford (L to R): Pamela Jackson, Elizabeth Pollard, Grace deVega, Fawaz Qashat, Neil Kendricks, Bradley Medina, and Breanna “Nana” Rohde speaking in the Shiley Special Events Suite, San Diego Central Library at Comic-Con, Internationalon Thursday, July 20, 2023. Panel name: Comics Pedagogy: Teaching Outside the Panel.

Comics, animation and cartoons

⭐️ 3:30pm – 5:30pm Teaching and Learning with Comics: An Interactive Workshop

Shiley Special Events Suite, San Diego Central Library

A hands-on workshop for anyone looking to use comics in a classroom.

Gap Closer Games "Rival Restaurants" from Gap Closer Games will be one of the games you can play at Comic-Con.

Gaming

5:00pm – 5:30pm (check schedule for additional time slots)

“Rival Restaurants” Demo (Gap Closer Games)

Room 15AB (Mezzanine)

⭐️ “Rival Restaurants” is a competitive restaurant owning game for 2-6 players. Fast-paced, “Rival Restaurants” offers eight beautiful and 12 unique chefs. After enjoying multiple seasons of "The Bear" I feel ready for this.

5:00pm – 6:00pm (check schedule for additional time slots)

“Artemis Spaceship Bridge Simulator”

Open Play Room 18 (Mezzanine)

A co-op LAN game for teams of 6 players: Helm, Weapons, Science, Communications, Engineering, and Captain. Work together at combat, diplomacy, puzzles, and exploration! Full teams of friends or individuals (in pickup games) are allowed. No experience necessary, all equipment provided.

Warner Brothers You can create your Comic-Con version of "Barbieheimer" on Wednesday night when both "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" (pictured above) will screen. (2023)

Film and TV

8:00pm – 9:54pm “Barbie”

Grand 5, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

(2023, directed by Greta Gerwig, starring Margot Robbie, and Ryan Gosling, PG-13)

Create your Comic-Con version of Barbenheimer with part one of last year’s bizarre pop culture mash up. Personally I’d skip “Barbie” (reasons can be found here) and go directly to “Oppenheimer.”

⭐️ 10:00pm – 1:00am “Oppenheimer”

Grand 5, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

(2023, directed by Christopher Nolan, starring Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, and Matt Damon, R)

The second and better half of your Comic-Con Barbenheimer.