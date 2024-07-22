Comic-Con: Saturday program highlights

Editor's note: Some panels or panel topics may not be for all ages. Reader discretion advised.

Big studios return to Hall H this year but the one studio that has been exhibiting and doing panels at Comic-Con long before Hollywood even recognized the pop culture convention is Troma. Co-founder Lloyd Kaufman, at 78, will be hosting Troma's annual panel on Saturday night. That's the only studio panel I'll wait in line for. And not sure how this works but for the third year in a row Troma is celebrating "50 years of disrupting media." Probably because they are too cheap to print new T-shirts. I say that with absolute honesty and affection.

This year I will be doing programming highlights broken up by day, but also by category. For each day you can find the comics, cosplay or film related programming grouped together.

The basics

Check out the Comic-Con website and Toucan Blog for tips and important information.

You can find the complete programming schedule online where you can filter it across nine different categories as well as by updated or canceled. You can print out the schedule as well or pick up a physical program or daily newsletter at the convention center to carry with you in case your phone dies and you have to go old school.

I highly recommend getting the Comic-Con app and using the MySCHED app to manage all your programming plans and get updates on any changes.

San Diego International Children's Film Festival Filmmaker and author EsaBella Strickland, 18, is shown in an undated image with both Comic-Con and San Diego International Children's Film Festival branding. Strickland is a leading global voice among neurodivergent creatives and will have films in the San Diego International Children's' Film Festival at Comic-Con.

General notes

I highly recommend checking out the Comic-Con International Independent Film Festival (CCI-IFF) that begins Thursday at 10:00 a.m. with its Comic-Con Film School 101 (Grand 6, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina), a four-day series of panels on how to make a movie. You will be guided from script to final product so you can create your own movie for next year’s CCI-IFF. Plus check out the films that are screening at the Grand 6 room at the Marriott. Not only can you see some amazing movies but you can also chill in the air-conditioned theater away from the crowds. The festival is the best kept secret of the convention and I have seen some amazing films there.

If you have kids and need to find a place to escape the floor and the temptation to spend money, consider attending any of the films in the Children's Film Festival that runs all four days.

If you are an aspiring artist, I also recommend checking out the portfolio review opportunities. People have been hired off the floor and even if you don't get a job you can get helpful feedback about your work from professionals and make good contacts. Each company handles the reviews differently so check out the listings early so you can sign up if you need to to reserve a spot.

This list is for panels and screenings only. It does not include any autograph signings or outside activations.

My personal picks will be starred ⭐️.

Saturday programming highlights

Comics, animation and cartoons

IDW Stan Sakai, creator of "Usagi Yojimbo," will have a panel on Saturday.

⭐️⭐️10:00am – 11:00am 40 Years of 'Usagi Yojimbo' with Stan Sakai

Room 23ABC

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the beloved comic series "Usagi Yojimbo" and everyone's favorite rōnin-rabbit, Miyamoto Usagi created by Stan Sakai.

10:00am – 11:00am BOOM! Studios: Discover the Future First

Room 7AB

Be the first to discover what premier comic publisher BOOM! Studios has planned as they head into their landmark 20th anniversary year in 2025.

⭐️10:00am – 11:00am Comics Transforming Education

Shiley Special Events Suite, San Diego Central Library

MarQuitta Sutton-Adams, Warren Smith, and Devora Orfloff (teachers at Alain Leroy Locke College Preparatory Academy in South Los Angeles) present lesson plans and student work that demonstrate how to engage and encourage students while analyzing Shakespeare's "The Tempest" with Marvel's "Black Panther" or deconstructing heroic tropes while critically examining Marvel's "Hawkeye." You had me at Shakespeare.

10:00am – 11:00am Robots and Other Mechanical Beings

Room 4

Explore works with robots, cyborgs, androids and other mechanical characters in central and supporting roles.

⭐️10:00am – 11:00am Unveiled Treasures: The Lost EC Comics Artist Interviews

Grand 12 & 13, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

See rare EC Comics video interviews of Al Feldstein, Angelo Torres, Jack Davis, Jack Kamen, Marie Severin, Ric Estrada and Will Elder by historian and former MGM V.P. David Armstrong. The program will include historic footage from the 2000 EC Dinner at Comic-Con, with a musical number. I'll go to any panel on EC Comics.

Comic-Con Museum Mark Fleischer (chairman and CEO of Fleischer Studios, grandson of animation pioneer Max Fleischer) at the Comic-Con Museum where there is a Betty Boop exhibit. July 9, 2024

⭐️10:30am – 11:30am Becoming Betty Boop: The Evolution of an Animated Icon

Room 29CD

The Fleischer Studios team holds a discussion about Betty Boop: her history, popularity, and impact on pop culture. Featuring Mark Fleischer (chairman and CEO of Fleischer Studios, grandson of animation pioneer Max Fleischer) and moderated by Jerry Beck (author and animation historian). Then go check out the exhibit at Comic-Con Museum.

10:30am – 11:30am Comic Arts Conference Session #9: Focus on Roberta Gregory

Room 26AB

Comic-Con special guest Roberta Gregory has been contributing to comics for 50 years. With her earliest work appearing during the 1970s in "Wimmen's Comix, Tits and Clits," and her self-published "Dynamite Damsels." Panel will detail her important feminist impact on comics through her past and present underground and alternative comics projects.

10:30am – 11:30am The Many Sides of Japanese Anime — From Voice Acting to Animation

Room 5AB

One of the most important and influential people in Anime and Japanese animation, Katsuji Mori (voice actor “Sailor Moon,” “Dragon Ball Z,” “Speed Racer”) share his secrets and shows Japanese animation from both the voice acting and animation side, with Gen Sato (creator of the chibi animation style) and Hidetoshi Omori (considered one of the most important animators on the Gundam franchise). This is a rare opportunity for any anime fan!

11:00am – 11:45am 'Futurama'

Ballroom 20

Neither snow nor rain nor cancellations nor pandemics nor Hollywood strikes can keep "Futurama" from blasting back into existence! Matt Groening and "Futurama" superstars Billy West, John DiMaggio, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr, David Herman and Maurice LaMarche give a live sneak preview of the all-new season.

11:00am – 12:00pm 20 Years of 'Scott Pilgrim' with Bryan Lee O’Malley

Room 7AB

Bryan Lee O'Malley's "Scott Pilgrim" has captivated fans across the globe for 20 years. In honor of the series' 20th anniversary, Oni Press proudly presents a one-on-one conversation with creator Bryan Lee O'Malley.

Ballantine Books A cover of "Best of American Splendor" is seen in this undated image. In 1976, Harvey began publishing his autobiographical, slice-of-downtrodden-life comic book series "American Splendor," illustrated by a who’s who of underground comic artists, including R. Crumb, Kevin Brown, Greg Budgett, Sean Carroll, Sue Cavey, Gary Dumm, Val Mayerik, and Gerry Shamray.

⭐️11:00am – 12:00pm American Splendor: Celebrating Harvey Pekar at 85

Room 29AB

Panelists will discuss the work of the man who mined the mundane for magic in the form of autobiographical comics, as well as his splendorous legacy in the indie comics, film, and TV of today.

11:00am – 12:00pm Brainstorms and Battle Scars: Ask Neurosurgeons About Neurological Injuries in Comics and Pop Culture

Room 23ABC

AMA (Ask me Anything) you wish about brain, spine, or any neurological injury related to comics or pop culture. An internationally renowned group of brain surgeons and a neurosurgical advanced practice provider will host a question-and-answer discussion.

11:00am – 12:00pm Game Pitch Review

Marina D, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

Professional game developers offer their advice and insight to those seeking to further their dreams of making their game a reality. Participants will have the opportunity to pitch a game for three to five minutes and then receive constructive criticism on the concept and the pitch. Sign-ups will begin at 10:00.

⭐️⭐️11:00am – 12:00pm Putting the Horror in Comics

Room 28DE

Scott Snyder (“Wytches,” “Book of Evil”), writer/artist Abigail Jill Harding (“Parliament of Rooks,” “Ask For Mercy”), Comic-Con special guest screenwriter/producer Rodney Barnes (“Killadelphia”), artist Soo Lee ("Carmilla: The First Vampire"), actor/writer David Dastmalchian and more talk about creating horror comics that keep readers up at night.

11:00am – 12:00pm Spotlight on Christopher Paolini

Room 25ABC

Legendary fantasy author Christopher Paolini ("Eragon") looks back at the last 20 years — from writing "Eragon" at the age of 15 to expanding the world in Murtagh to working with Disney on a forthcoming television adaptation — and teases what's to come for the World of Eragon.

11:00am – 12:30pm Drawing with Dustin Nguyen

Room 3

Eisner Award-winning (2016, 2019) painter/digital artist Dustin Nguyen (Image, DC, Marvel) will have a discussion on drawing methods and trends, favorite characters, and upcoming projects.

11:30am – 12:30pm Comics Arts Conference Session #10: Take this Job and ... : Kirby characters, Work for Hire, and Rebels with Cause

Room 26AB

In Fantastic Four #48, Jack Kirby introduced the Silver Surfer as Galactus' creation, his "work." But the Surfer was not just a work, he was also a herald and "worker for hire" — until he just walked away. The walking-away narrative both within the story (Surfer) and outside (Kirby himself) inspired future creators, specifically the Image founders, to reject the existing system and to instead become their own, superior Galactuses and build a better Beehive. Panelists comment on how Fantastic Four stories comment on philosophical, industrial, and legal practices that define the creator and the created.

11:30am – 12:30pm Digital Comics and The Fandom Multiverse: 10 Years of WEBTOON U.S.

Room 24ABC

For the past decade — ushered in by WEBTOON's expansion to the U.S. — the digital comics industry has increasingly gained popularity in North America and beyond, quietly building one of the most engaged and loyal fanbases in modern entertainment.

Comic-Con Panel Recommendation: Quick Draw

⭐️⭐️⭐️11:45am – 1:00pm Quick Draw!

Room 6BCF

It just might be the fastest, funniest panel at the entire Comic-Con! Three cartoonists (and a few guest cartoonists) whip up hilarious cartoons right before your eyes based on suggestions from the audience and your host, Mark Evanier. Competing this year, armed with nothing but their own wits and some Sharpies, are Scott Shaw! (“The Flintstones,” “The Simpsons‘” comic books), Lalo Alcaraz (award-winning political cartoonist and the man behind “La Cucaracha”) and Disney Legend Floyd Norman.

12:00pm – 12:45pm 'The Simpsons'

Ballroom 20

“The Simpsons” creators give an exclusive spooky sneak preview of "Treehouse of Horror 35.”

12:00pm – 1:00pm Focus on Last Gasp

Room 23ABC

Colin Turner (associate publisher, Last Gasp) discusses the history of Last Gasp, the current publishing catalog, and future publishing plans.

12:00pm – 1:00pm Top Cow Relaunches the Universe

Room 4

Top Cow legends Marc Silvestri (founder, CEO) and Matt Hawkins (president, COO), along with some of your favorite Top Cow creators, discuss their upcoming projects.

San Diego Public Library A sign directs the public and San Diego Comic-Con attendees to previous Comic Conference for Educators and Librarian programming in July 2018.

12:00pm – 1:00pm Kapow, Woosh, Zap! Engaging Students with Comics in the Classroom

Shiley Special Events Suite, San Diego Central Library

Hear from a panel of super teachers about how incorporating comics into the curriculum increases engagement and access for all students while developing a love for learning (and secretly powering up literacy skills).

12:30pm – 1:30pm What’s Happening in the DC Multiverse

Room 6DE

Hear directly from some of the superstar writers and artists who are creating epic new storylines that push DC's Super Heroes and Super Villains beyond their limits in bold new adventures.

Abrams The cover of "Batcat" by Meegie Ramm is seen in this undated image. Ramm will be on a panel for Abrams publishers at Comic-Con.

⭐️12:30pm – 1:30pm Make Some Noise: Introducing Abrams Fanfare

Room 29CD

Make some noise with John Hendrix (“Mythmakers: The Remarkable Fellowship of C.S. Lewis & J.R.R. Tolkien,” “The Faithful Spy”), John Jennings (“Marvel Super Stories” series), Sabrina Moyle (“The Cosmic Adventures of Astrid and Stella” series; “Captain Marvel Soars Above”), Jason Shiga (“The Adventure Game Comics” series), Meggie Ramm (“BatCat”), and others. Hear all about the new authors and titles, including graphic novels for early, middle-grade, and young adult readers, that will be part of the new imprint in 2024.

12:30pm – 2:00pmn Comics Arts Conference Session #11: Generative AI and Comics: Threats and Possible Solutions

Room 26AB

Artists and writers are suing over generative AI copyright infringement, which raises a central question: Who should own the patterns inherent in human-generated media copied from human-produced works of art?

1:00pm – 2:00pm Comic Bans: On the Front Lines

Room 11

In this panel, comics retailers, publishers, educators, students, and fans will join the Comic Book Legal Defense Fund's Bob Wayne, Jeff Trexler and Dale Cendali to share their experiences — and strategies — on the front lines of what can seem to be a never-ending battle to protect the comic arts.

1:00pm – 2:00pm Licensed Comics

Room 9

From TV shows and feature films to novels, and from video games to public figures, licensed titles have been part of the rich fabric of comics almost since the very beginning. Dan DiDio (former publisher, DC Comics), artist Joe Jusko (“Savage Sword of Conan”), writer/editor Chris Ryall (former president and publisher, IDW), and others have a lively discussion of the ins and outs of this major comic book niche.

1:00pm – 2:00pm Spotlight on J. Michael Straczynski

Room 7AB

This has been a hell of a year for J. Michael Straczynski.

1:00pm – 2:00pm Uncanny Frontiers: A Guide to the Weird West

Omni San Diego Hotel, Omni Grand Ballroom DE, 4th Floor

Established authors and editors delve into the enduring popularity of this unique genre. In the Weird West, elements of horror, sci-fi and fantasy blend to craft iconic characters like Wynonna Earp, Jonah Hex, and Roland the Gunslinger.

1:00pm – 2:00pm Will Eisner and Harvey Kurtzman Go to College

Room 23ABC

Cartoonists Will Eisner and Harvey Kurtzman were acclaimed cartoonists who taught comics and cartooning at New York's School of Visual Arts. Their teaching careers began when Batton Lash and John Holmstrom, students at SVA, requested courses in cartooning and then asked for Will Eisner and Harvey Kurtzman. Though neither of the men had an advanced degree, both agreed to teach.

1:00pm – 2:30pm Cartoon Voices I

Room 6BCF

Once again, moderator Mark Evanier convenes his popular panel of folks who speak for some of your favorite animated superstars and videogames.

1:30pm – 2:30pm The Future of Horror Comics

Room 24ABC

Discover the storytelling secrets from the maestros of the macabre. Presented by DSTLRY and Dark Horse Comics.

1:45pm – 2:45pm DC's Gotham Panel

Room 6DE

Walk the dark and gritty streets of the DC Universe with top DC talent for news and surprises involving Batman and the other protectors of Gotham City.

2:00pm – 3:00pm Composition and Layout Design for Comics, Storyboards, and Illustrations

Room 11

Ron Lemen covers a lot of simple-to-understand processes for developing an image from thought to "ready to print." Topics include developing layout armatures, story intention through design, why the camera angle, color keying with design and emotional intention, and how to use your reference to thoroughly understand the subject matter.

2:00pm – 3:00pm Spotlight on Julia Wertz

Room 29AB

Julia Wertz ("Impossible People") presents a career retrospective through slide shows of some of her earliest, latest, and future comics, including the two years she quit comics to do urban exploring, followed by a Q&A with the audience.

2:00pm – 3:00pm 'The Last Ronin': The Bestselling Graphic Novel

Room 4

Before "The Last Ronin" heads to Hollywood as a live-action movie, the masterminds behind the pop culture phenomenon will give fans an exclusive look behind the making of the iconic TMNT story. Creators Kevin Eastman, Tom Waltz, the Escorza Brothers, Ben Bishop and Luis Antonio Delgado are ready to give fans a chat they won't want to miss.

Ten Speed Graphic An undated panel from David F. Walker's graphic novel "The Black Panther Party."

⭐️⭐️2:30pm – 3:30pm Nonfiction Comics: The Future of History-Based Storytelling

Room 10

A conversation between creators Andrew Aydin (“March” trilogy and “Run”), Nate Powell (“Lies My Teacher Told Me,” “Save It for Later”), David F. Walker (“Black Panther Party,” “The Life of Frederick Douglass”), Amy Chu (“Carmilla: The First Vampire,” “Fighting to Belong!: A History of Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders”), Sarah Myer (“Monstrous: A Transracial Adoption Story, Votes for Women Anthology story "Asian American Exclusion"), and Joel Gill (“Fights: One Boy's Triumph Over Violence,” “Stamped from the Beginning”) on the development, current state of, and future of nonfiction comics.

⭐️3:00pm – 4:00pm Image Comics: Comics Characters Fans Will Love or Hate ... or Love to Hate!

Room 25ABC

Rick Remender (“Sacrificers”), Joe Casey (“Blood Squad Seven”), Rodney Barnes (“Killadelphia”) and Pornsak Pichetshote (“The Horizon Experiment”) hold an in-depth discussion of character building that leaps from the page and the secrets behind what makes for loveable or unlikable characters for readers.

3:00pm – 4:00pm Inheritance and Legacy: Nonfiction Comics

Room 29AB

What do we inherit from our forebears? A legacy can be anything, whether it's a garden passed down through generations or recipes that connect us to home, no matter where we are in the world. Panel includes Comic-Con special guest Thien Pham (“Family Style: Memories of an American from Vietnam”), Mariah-Rose Marie (“Cook Like Your Ancestors: An Illustrated Guide to Intuitive Cooking with Recipes From Around the World”) and Gene Luen Yang (“Lunar New Year Love Story”).

3:00pm – 4:00pm Marvel Comics: 'X-Men: From the Ashes'

Room 6A

Marvel editor-in-chief C.B. Cebulski, executive editor X-traordinaire Tom Brevoort and more mutant masterminds join for this uncanny panel featuring first looks, behind-the-scenes reveals and thrilling announcements. And be sure to stay until the end for the exclusive giveaway.

3:00pm – 4:00pm Pitching Your Comic to Publishers

Room 11

It's nearly impossible to know what publishers are looking for at any given moment, so Comics Experience has brought together editors and writers who have worked with nearly every major comics publisher to pull back the curtain and tell you how best to pitch your projects.

3:00pm – 4:00pm Spotlight on Linda Sunshine

Room 4

As a young publishing executive, Linda Sunshine was the driving force behind groundbreaking titles like “Batman from the 30's to the 70's” and “The Origins of Marvel Comics,” which changed the history of the industry. In this panel, this "hidden figure" of comics shares her story of those days and her 50-year career as a bestselling writer and editor, in conversation with Rob Salkowitz (Forbes) and Chris Ryall (Syzygy).

3:00pm – 4:30pm Oddball Comics, Oddball Cartoonist!

Room 7AB

Scott Shaw! (“Sonic the Hedgehog,” “The Flintstones,” SDCC originator) will be revisiting a classic Oddball presentation that examines Oddball superheroes from DC, Marvel and beyond, as well as a peek at two of That Cartoonist With the Exclamation Point's latest projects.

⭐️3:30pm – 4:30pm Gizmoe Press: Tough Guy Storytelling

Room 29CD

Comic book innovators Howard Chaykin, David F. Walker, and Denys Cowan, graphic designer Jason Medley, and Gizmoe founding member and partner Michael Stradford discuss their role in the launch of the new imprint that uses the tradition of the men's adventure genre in the graphic novel format.

DSTLRY An undated image shows the cover of “Somna." Last fall, master storytellers Becky Cloonan and Tula Lotay co-wrote and co-illustrated a rich, devastating masterwork that combined folk horror dread with forbidden passion, leading to the comic event of the year: “Somna” from DSTLRY.

3:30pm – 4:30pm The 'Somna' Q&A and Live Draw

Room 5AB

Last fall, master storytellers Becky Cloonan and Tula Lotay co-wrote and co-illustrated a rich, devastating masterwork that combined folk horror dread with forbidden passion, leading to the comic event of the year: “Somna” from DSTLRY. The team of Cloonan, Lotay, colorist Lee Loughridge and editor Will Dennis discuss their modern horror classic and Cloonan and Lotay perform a live draw of Somna's pentagram-crossed characters — combining their art styles in real time.

4:00pm – 5:00pm AI in Entertainment: The Threat to Performers, Writers, and Artists

Omni San Diego Hotel, Omni Grand Ballroom DE, 4th Floor

The National Association of Voice Actors (NAVA) is the leading advocate for voice actors and AI protections, and will lead a discussion on how new standards need to be built for artists, performers and producers to collaborate on great products, while still protecting individual rights to intellectual property, performance and publicity.

4:00pm – 5:00pm Behind the Scenes of 'El Tigre: The Adventures of Manny Rivera'

Room 23ABC

Jorge R. Gutierrez and Sandra Equihua creators of the Emmy Award–winning Nickelodeon series “El Tigre: The Adventures of Manny Rivera” celebrate the release of the new book “The Art of El Tigre,” celebrating the series' Mexican roots.

4:00pm – 5:00pm DreamWorks Animation’s 'The Wild Robot'

Room 6BCF

The filmmakers and stars of DreamWorks Animation's breathtaking new feature film, based on the bestselling literary phenomenon by Peter Brown, unveil the groundbreaking artistry and creativity behind the adaptation of this beloved story. Attendees are invited to discover the wild places inside themselves during this in-depth panel conversation with Oscar Award–nominated writer and director Chris Sanders, Oscar Award winner Lupita Nyong'o, and "Heartstopper's" Kit Connor.

4:00pm – 5:00pm Spotlight on Daniel Clowes

Room 25ABC

Daniel Clowes' style is recognized for its meticulous detail, emotional depth, and engagement with the absurdities of the everyday, cementing his status as one of the most influential figures in the comics medium. He'll be discussing his newest book, “Monica.”

Marvel The work of colorist Beth Sotelo on Marvels' "Deadpool." Undated image.

⭐️⭐️4:00pm – 5:00pm The Forgotten Trio: Letterers, Inkers, and Colorists

Room 9

Jessica Tseang (Eisner judge 2022, international comics historian) will discuss with Beth Sotelo (colorist, Marvel, DC Comics, Aspen, Top Cow), Josh Reed (letterer, DC Comics, Dark Horse, Wake Entertainment), and inkers, on the importance of their chosen profession and how to adapt in a world of ever-changing technology. I love these panels that highlight work that we often take for granted.

4:00pm – 6:00pm Creators Assemble: Comics Camaraderie, A Networking Event

Marina D, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

The original "speed dating" style networking event is back with new and returning participants,

4:15pm – 5:15pm Skybound: In Conversation with Robert Kirkman

Room 6A

Comic book creator, writer, and executive producer Robert Kirkman takes the stage for a Q&A with fans, discussing the worlds of Invincible, “The Walking Dead,” “Transformers” and “G.I. Joe” via Skybound and Hasbro's Energon Universe.

4:30pm – 5:30pm Hanna-Barbera: The Recorded History

Room 7AB

The legacy, voices, and music of Bill Hanna, Joe Barbera and their collaborators are celebrated by host Mark Evanier and actor Tim Matheson (“Jonny Quest,” “Space Ghost,” “Animal House”), cartoon voice performer Katie Leigh, animator and animation historian and Comic-Con special guest Tom Sito, and author Greg Ehrbar (host of “The Funtastic World of Hanna & Barbera” podcast). Another one with nostalgic vibes.

4:30pm – 5:30pm Hip-Hop and Comics: Cultures Combining

Room 24ABC

Hip-hop and comics share numerous connections and exist in constant communication with one another: Moderator Patrick A. Reed brings together an all-star group of artistic innovators to discuss the bonds between these two vital creative cultures!

4:30pm – 5:30pm Spotlight on Dave Johnson

Room 5AB

Dave Johnson (“100 Bullets,” “Superman: Red Son”) is an award-winning cover artist for DC, Marvel, Image and more, and will discuss his 30-plus-year career and talk about what makes a good cover and what makes a bad one.

5:00pm – 6:00pm Black Mask: Debuting Tomorrow's Legends

Room 28DE

Black Mask has made a name for itself as the hottest launchpad to debut new talent and as the home for some of the coolest, most provocative comics around. Black Mask co-founder Matteo Pizzolo (debuting two new series “How to Steal An Election [Before Someone Else Does]” and “CALEXIT: The Battle of Universal City”) holds an in-depth discussion with creators.

5:00pm – 6:00pm Revolutionary Comics; Revolutionaries in Our Comics

Grand 12 & 13, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

From "The Eternaut" and Golden Age "Superman" to the more recent "Immortal Hulk," comics have always been a vehicle for politics and advocacy. Panelists speak to the comics and makers who inspired them to mix revolutionary ideas, themes, and plots into their own work.

Storm King "HalloweeNights" is a horror comic from Storm King. Undated image.

5:00pm – 6:00pm The Horror Next Door

Room 25ABC

Sandy King (CEO, Storm King Comics), Steve Niles ("The Killing Hole"), Cat Staggs and Amanda Deibert ("Death Mask"), Frank Tieri ("Tales for a HalloweeNight"), and Sean Sobczak (managing editor) discuss Storm King Comics' latest imprint Dark & Twisted, bringing horror chillingly close to home—no aliens or demons here, just the monsters that walk among us every day.

6:00pm – 7:00pm Frazetta and Conan: A Legendary Combination

Room 9

"Conan the Barbarian" was always a badass, but it took the visionary art of Frank Frazetta to turn him into an icon. This panel celebrates the ultimate two-fisted sword and sorcery combination and how it continues to shape the legacy of Conan today.

6:00pm – 7:30pm The Marco Polo Technique of Loose Inking

Room 3

Cutter Hays will demonstrate and teach a technique of inking that is thousands of years old and show how it can be adapted to modern industry — or practically any purpose for art. The tradition of inking with a brush is a master skill quickly fading from the world in the shadow of digital mediums and AI, but anyone can bring back the magic.

7:00pm – 8:00pm The Science of Spider-Man

Room 23ABC

From the mutations induced by the radioactive spider that bit him to the genius of his web shooters, scientists and Spider-Man lore experts will explore the things that are possible, the things that are impossible, and the things we just can't know. Featuring Spider-Man comics experts TJ Shevlin (2023 Eisner Judge) and Alonso Nuñez (executive director of Little Fish Comic Book Studio) and scientists who understand the limits of the biology.

7:00pm – 8:00pm X-amining the X-Men: The Psychology of X-Men '97

Grand 12 & 13, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

With their nuanced characterizations, riveting plots and struggles against injustices, the X-Men are some of the most celebrated, enduring and revolutionary superheroes in comics and beyond. Get to know the X-Men through a rich discussion with "X-perts."

7:30pm – 8:30pm How Comics Support Critical Thinking Improvement

Room 10

How does sequential art help in the creation and improvement of critical thinking skills both inside and outside of the classroom? Panelists discuss building interpersonal skills through comics reading, how conflict resolution skills can be found between the gutters, and what the construction of panel storytelling does for a reader's anticipation abilities.

7:45pm – 9:45pm Shueisha, Toho, Bandai Filmworks and BNTCA: Screening of Sand Land

Room 6BCF

From the creator of "Dragon Ball," Akira Toriyama, comes his latest animated movie, "Sand Land!" Shueisha (publisher from Japan), Bandai Namco Filmworks (animation company from Japan), and Toho (film company from Japan) are excited to screen the film for attendees of San Diego Comic-Con.

8:00pm – 9:00pm Sensual Ladies: Women’s Erotic Comics

Grand 10 & 11, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

An array of outstanding women comics experts and creators take a close look at their favorite women artists, from the past as well as the present, who are exceptionally proficient in the art of sensual and seductive visual storytelling.

8:30pm – 9:30pm From 'Flaming Carrot' to 'Mystery Men'

Room 26AB

Celebrate four decades since the heyday of the independent and New Wave comics explosion of the early 1980s with Bob Burden as he describes his journey from art school dropout to major motion picture player with the "further adventures of the strangest man alive" and America's first surrealist superhero: Flaming Carrot. Burden shares memories, tips, lessons, recipes, and secrets he otherwise would have taken to the grave with him.



Representation and diversity

Comic-Con 50: Giant Robot's Eric Nakamura

⭐️⭐️⭐️1:00pm – 2:00pm Giant Robot: Pioneering Asian-American Culture

Room 25ABC

Celebrate the pop culture phenomenon that redefined what it means to be Asian American. Giant Robot magazine marks its 30th anniversary with a deluxe anthology. Co-editors Eric Nakamura and Martin Wong will introduce the Giant Robot anthology and discuss the magazine's legacy with original contributors Beth Accomando (that's me!), and Lynn Padilla (senior manager, casting administration, 20th Century Studios/Searchlight Pictures/Walt Disney Studios). Shameless self-promotion but also one awesome magazine.

1:00pm – 2:00pm 'American Komikeros'

Grand 12 & 13, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

Panel pays tribute to the first wave of influential comic book artists arriving from the Philippines in the early 1970s. Includes free tribute print giveaway by Lawrence and Diego Iriarte.

2:00pm – 3:00pm MENA Representation in Arts and Entertainment

Omni San Diego Hotel, Omni Grand Ballroom DE, 4th Floor

Over the years, there has been a stronger push for better representation of Middle Eastern/North African (MENA) people in various forms of Western media. From film, television, literature, music, and comedy, MENA Americans have been striving in arts and entertainment. Panelists will discuss MENA representation of the past and present and what they hope to see more of in the future.

3:30pm – 4:30pm Trans Masculine Representation in Entertainment

Room 26AB

Avi Roque (“The Owl House”), Tony Zosherafatai (“Trans in Trumpland”), Maze Felix (“Give Me an A”) and Yas Modares Ghasiri (Danny Pudi's “Babysplitters”) discuss the unique struggles trans masculine artists face in entertainment and the importance of trans masculine representation in the arts.

2:30pm – 3:30pm Women on the Dark Side

Room 29CD

Whether it's comic books, novels, film, or art, these are the women who are creating content that connects with the deeper, darker side of all of us.

3:00pm – 4:00pm Diversity in Fantasy

Neil Morgan Auditorium, San Diego Central Library

John Wells III (“The Kalib Andrews Chronicles”), Amanda Bolden-Weaver (“The Witchkind Series,”), Jonathan Yanez, Isabelle Olmo (“The Queens Red Guard Series”), Natalia Hernandez (“The Follower of Followers”), Wunmi Aramiji (“The Waning: Age of Realignment #1”) and Alexandra Walker (“Spider-Verse Unlimited”) discuss diversity in fantasy and what diverse authors owe their own cultures when writing diverse characters.

3:30pm – 4:30pm Stop the Hate: Combating Racism Through Comics and Pop Culture

Room 24ABC

How do we stop the hate? With persistence and positive energy! Creators discuss the power of representation and intersectionality, and what they are doing to combat bigotry, racism and stereotypes through storytelling.

5:00pm – 6:00pm Honoring Kumeyaay Nation's Past, Present, and Future Through Visual Storytelling

Room 29AB

Kumeyaay elders and historians Ethan Banegas (Luiseno-Kumeyaay; SDSU American Indian Studies, San Diego History Center historian), Michael Connolly Miskwish (Campo Kumeyaay Nation; Kumeyaay Historian), Lorraine Orosco (Kumeyaay-Ipai; education executive director for San Pasqual Band of Indians), and Stanley Rodriguez (Kumeyaay; instructor of Kumeyaay language and director of the Board at the Kumeyaay Community College) have teamed up with Jen Shannon (program manager and curator, National Museum of the American Indian), John Swogger (archaeologist and comics creator), and Jewyl Alderson (innovation division, San Diego County Office of Education) to develop a community engaged comic that speaks from the perspective of the Kumeyaay people, on whose land Comic-Con is held every year.

5:00pm – 6:00pm Race, Gender, and the Comic Book Medium

Omni San Diego Hotel, Omni Grand Ballroom DE, 4th Floor

Women in Comics Collective International (WinC for short, pronounced "wink") is an artistic and informative initiative. It serves to highlight the merit and craftwork of marginalized voices, especially that of women and queer folx of color who work in the comics and multimedia industry. Race, Gender, and the Comic Book Medium is their ongoing panel discussion series focusing on equity, sustainability, and restorative justice regarding representation in the comics and multimedia industry.

Marvel John Jennings created the character of Ghost Light for Marvel. The character is seen in an undated illustration.

⭐️6:00pm – 7:00pm Black Superheroes, Black Power Fantasies, Double Consciousness, Oh My!

Room 29AB

Pop culture anthropologist Stanford Carpenter, Ph.D. (Black & Brown Comix Arts Festival) moderates this engaging panel about Black superheroes, featuring two-time Eisner winner John Jennings (Abrams Megascope), Adilifu Nama, Ph.D. ("Super Black"), and Sakena Young Scaggs, Ph.D. (Stanford University).

6:00pm – 7:00pm From Cave Art to Superheroes: Comic Books and Social Commentary

Grand 10 & 11, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

Mark S. Zaid, Esq. ("Overstreet Comic Book Price Guide" advisor; comic book historian) presents an educational and humorous interactive visual arts presentation tracing the historical creation and development of comic books and their characters, focusing particularly on how comics addressed social issues of the day (including such topics as war, civil rights, women's liberation, politics, and censorship).

6:00pm – 7:00pm How Comics Can Empower Marginalized Teens

Grand 12 & 13, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

The current wave of attacks on materials by and about BIPOC and queer people is especially harmful to young people's mental health. A panel of librarians and creators will show how both reading and creating comics can override those negative messages.

Prism An undated graphic from Prism Comics is seen here. Prism Comics hosts the 37th annual Out in Comics panel at Comic-Con.

⭐️6:00pm – 8:00pm Out in Comics: Year 37

Room 4

The comics world's longest-running panel is back for its 37th year. The comic book world has become a celebrated part of the pop culture world. LGBTQ comics and graphic novels for all ages are being produced and acclaimed in incredible numbers, and queer characters are showing up in genre movies and TV shows and yet, LGBTQ comics and graphic novels and LGBTQ characters in popular media are facing more banning and opposition than in previous years. Join Prism Comics and panelists as they discuss what being "out in comics" means now and in the future. A short Prism Comics meet-and-greet and auction of cool comics goodies will follow the panel discussion.

6:30pm – 7:30pm Enter the Latina Superhero

Room 7AB

Gloria Calderon Kellett (showrunner, Amazon's "With Love" and Netflix's "One Day at a Time"), Jolene Rodriguez (CEO, Broken English Productions), Judalina Neira (co-executive producer and writer, "The Boys"), Patricia Riggen (director, "Dopesick"), and Kayden Phoenix (creator, "A La Brava") discuss the pipeline, programming, and proper development of bringing Latina superheroes to mainstream audiences.

7:00pm – 8:00pm Confronting Recidivism with Comics

Grand 10 & 11, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

Kristen Parraz (re-entry specialist) and Dr. Theresa Rojas (professor of ethnic studies and director of The Latinx Comic Arts Festival) discuss narrative, educational, and persistent healing opportunities comics offer people affected by the justice system. Larry Garcia II ("Birdy," Aldama Award for Latinx Creative Comics), Cherish Burtson (Books thru Bars San Diego), and Marcus Bedford, Jr. (Calicarceration Comic) highlight the life-changing connection between comics and incarceration.

7:00pm – 8:00pm Diversity in Comics: Creating India's Superheroes for the World

Room 28DE

Graphic India is back this year with another panel on the future of Indian superheroes, comics, and animation, featuring a presentation and Q&A by Sharad Devarajan, co-creator and showrunner of the Disney+ Hotstar hit animated shows "The Legend of Hanuman" and "Baahubali: Crown of Blood," in partnership with acclaimed director SS Rajamouli ("RRR").

7:30pm – 8:30pm Breaking Boundaries: Diversity and Representation in Modern Horror

Room 7AB

Panel addresses being in the "artistic trenches" of the film industry's horror corner pursuing representation in a space in which it was initially just a token occurrence.



Films and TV

AIP Jack Nicholson in Roger Corman's "Little Shop of Horrors." (1960)

⭐️10:00am – 11:13am “Little Shop of Horrors” (1960)

Grand 5, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

The original Roger Corman cult classic about a carnivorous plant and featuring Jack Nicholson in a very early role. No better way to celebrate the particular genius of Corman, who died earlier this year.

10:00am – 11:30am Inside the Writers’ Room All-Stars: The Channels They Are a Changin'

Room 24ABC

Jocular host, Chris Parnell returns to moderate a super-sized panel reuniting some of the biggest showrunners and writers in the business to share insights into the state of television today and what's at stake for writers post-strike as the business goes through an epic upheaval.

11:20am - 12:50pm "Monster in the Closet"

Grand 5, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

Part of the celebrating 50 years of Troma film programming.

BOOM! Studios Since its record-breaking debut in 2021, Keanu Reeves' "BRZRKR" has been thrilling readers with its story of the half-mortal, half-god warrior as he battles through the ages.

⭐️12:30pm – 1:30pm BRZRKR: The Immortal Saga Unleashed

Hall H

Since its record-breaking debut in 2021, Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR has been thrilling readers with its story of the half-mortal, half-god warrior as he battles through the ages, seeking answers to the mystery of his endless blood-soaked existence and how to end it ... The iconic Reeves and the original BRZRKR creative team discuss the journey so far and reveal new details on the future of the Immortal Saga across comics, a new novel, the upcoming Netflix live-action film and special surprises!

1:45pm – 3:15pm Star Trek Universe

Hall H

The fan-favorite Star Trek universe panel features exclusive back-to-back conversations with cast and producers from "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" and "Star Trek: Lower Decks," a Hall H welcome to new cast members from "Star Trek: Section 31," and reveals and surprises you won't want to miss!

2:45pm – 3:45pm World Premiere Screening and Q&A Panel of Prime Video’s 'Batman: Caped Crusader'

Room 6BCF

Executive producer Matt Reeves and members of the cast discuss key storylines from the upcoming and highly anticipated "Batman: Caped Crusader" series and treat you to a world-premiere screening of the new season.

⭐️3:20pm – 5:05pm 'Godzilla vs Space Godzilla'

Grand 5, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

Godzilla turns 70 this year so omit no opportunity to see him on the big screen.

4:30pm – 5:30pm Ordinary People Extraordinary Characters

Room 10

Costume designers talk about the ability to create superheroes and villains from everyday streetwear.

4:30pm – 5:30pm Video Games Go Hollywood: The Art Department

Room 29CD

From post-apocalyptic wastelands to haunted pizzerias, Art Directors Guild/IATSE Local 800 members give an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the art departments responsible for the dreaming, drawing, and designing that goes into bringing these iconic video game environments into reality for film and TV.

4:45pm – 5:45pm 'The Penguin' Panel

Hall H

The HBO Original limited series, from Warner Bros. Television and DC Studios, continues Matt Reeves' “The Batman” epic crime saga and centers on the character played by Colin Farrell in the film. The series debuts on Max in September.

5:30pm – 6:30pm Intergalactic Friendship Panel: 'Star Trek' X 'Doctor Who'

Room 6A

Alex Kurtzman (showrunner and executive producer at the helm of the "Star Trek" franchise) and Russell T. Davies (showrunner and executive producer spearheading the "Doctor Who Whoniverse") come together to celebrate the power of friendship. The "Star Trek" and "Doctor Who" franchises are teaming up to spotlight shared values of friendship, hope and fandom, in an exclusive creator-to-creator conversation about the art of storytelling across time and space.

5:30pm – 6:30pm Women in Entertainment: How to Blaze Your Own Path

Room 26AB

Breaking out in the entertainment industry is a winding road. So how do you chart a course without a map? Actor and co-founder of Brooklyn Quarter Danielle Beckmann hosts a panel featuring women who share how they have blazed their own paths to success in film, television and entertainment so you can learn to do the same.

6:00pm – 7:00pm Marvel Studios

Hall H

Marvel Studios president and producer Kevin Feige and special guests provide an inside look at the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe.

6:45pm – 8:29pm 'Galaxy Quest'

Grand 5, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

Geeky comedy perfection.

Tony Weidinger Kevin Smith is seen in 2010 at Hall H at Comic-Con International. One attendee came up to ask a question and also propose to his girlfriend. Who says Comic-Con isn't romantic?

⭐️7:30pm – 9:00pm A Panel with Kevin Smith

Hall H

Kevin Smith wants to use his mouth on you at Comic-Con! As Clerks celebrates its 30th anniversary, the writer/director and pop culture loudmouth returns to Hall H with an exclusive sneak peek at his newest flick. This is just a Comic-Con tradition.

6:00pm – 7:00pm 'For All Mankind:' Historic Fiction, Real Science

Room 23ABC

With stations on the moon and missions to Mars, humanity is entering another era of the space race. Local scientists take a look at the imagined history in Apple TV's "For All Mankind" as well as explore the science behind the upcoming space missions.

8:30pm – 10:13pm 'Conan the Destroyer' (1984)

Room 4

Not as good as the first one but still dumb fun.

8:30pm – 9:30pm Doctor Who: Science and History

Room 7AB

In all of time and space, the Doctor has witnessed (and in some cases, influenced) major historical events. The Doctor is also a scientific and technological genius, comfortable talking to scientists across the galaxy. Order of Gallifrey members Alex Bagosy (archaeologist/historian), Justin Daube (science teacher), and moderator Jennifer Bagosy explore some of the real-world science and historical events covered by Doctor Who.

⭐️8:35pm – 10:20pm 'Starman'

Grand 5, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

The most underrated film from John Carpenter and Jeff Bridges.

Troma Entertainment An undated image of Lloyd Kaufman. Kaufman celebrates 50 years of Troma Entertainment on Saturday at Comic-Con.

⭐️⭐️9:00pm – 10:00pm 50 Years of TROMA

Room 25ABC

Lloyd Kaufman (director, president of Troma), Justin Pearson (musician, "The Locust," "Planet B"), Chuck Tingle (author of "Camp Damascus," "Bury Your Gays") and Michael Varrati (screenwriter, co-host of "Midnight Mass Podcast") will discuss the historical impact of Troma Entertainment and the importance of encouraging unique, independent voices in art. Moderated by Megan Silver.

20th Century Fox Tim Curry exuding all kinds of sexiness in "Rocky Horror Picture Show." (1975)

⭐️⭐️11:59pm – 1:39am 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show'

Grand 5, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

The campy cult classic with the irresitable Tim Curry. I can’t think of a better place to watch this film than Comic-Con.



Cosplay

1:00pm – 2:00pm The Five Secrets of Cosplay Leathercraft

Grand 10 & 11, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

Amy and Brayton Carpenter (owners, Legendary Costume Works) demonstrate how to tackle a leathercraft project from beginning to end, including tips and tricks from the pros and where to buy leather and tools.

2:00pm – 3:00pm Fans Assemble! The Avengers Initiative Marvel Costume Group

Grand 10 & 11, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

The Avengers Initiative is a not-for-profit volunteer fan club dedicated to celebrating the Marvel Universe through costuming. See how this group seeks to promote interest in Marvel through the building and wearing of quality suits and to facilitate the use of these outfits for Marvel-related events as well as contributions to the local community through charity and volunteer work.

Kevin Green © 2014 SDCC Best in show winner at the 2014 Masquerade: Giant Monsters All Out Attack, Worn by Lisa Truong, Lynleigh Sato, Wendy Colon, Cindy Purchase; designed and made by Lisa Truong, Lynleigh Sato, Wendy Colon, Cindy Purchase.

8:30pm – 11:00pm The Comic-Con Masquerade: The 50th Anniversary Event!

Ballroom 20

In 1974 Comic-Con added a costume contest to its events, and it's been a part of the convention ever since! Not a dance or party, it's a stage event with trophies and generous prizes. Doors open for audience seating at 8:00. Worried about getting a seat? Free tickets are given out at noon on Saturday near Ballroom 20, and also at the Masquerade Desk after 3:00. A ticket guarantees a seat but is not required, and those without tickets are welcome after the ticketed line has gone in. Overflow viewing on large screens is available in the Sails Pavilion and Ballroom 6A. The emcees will be writer/artists Phil Foglio and Kaja Foglio, with special live intermission entertainment from The Corps Dance Crew and the Saber Guild Star Wars performance group.

Gaming

D&D Dungeons and Dragons celebrates its 50th anniversary this year.

10:00am – 11:00am Celebrating 50 Years of Dungeons & Dragons

Room 6DE

Dungeons & Dragons is celebrating 50 years, from countless hours of adventures and storytelling, new editions and book releases, to the rising tabletop entertainment and pop culture takeover.

1:00pm – 3:00pm Gaming Creator Connection

Marina D, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

The Gaming Creator Connection is an opportunity for game developers — whether currently working in the industry or aspiring to do so — to receive valuable advice, insights, and mentoring from seasoned veterans of the game industry representing diverse professional backgrounds.

1:30pm – 2:30pm Designing Your Tabletop Game: Prototype to Publishing

Room 5AB

Tabletop gaming is experiencing a renaissance, with new mechanics, new themes and publishers finding ways to entertain gaming groups around the table every month. Taking an idea from the prototype phase to the publishing shelf is no small feat and here’s advice on how to get your idea to the table.

2:00pm – 3:00pm UDON Entertainment 2024–2025

Room 23ABC

Celebrating another groundbreaking year of publishing the best video game and anime artbooks and manga from Japan and all over the world, come join UDON's chief Erik Ko and director of publishing Matt Moylan to learn about all the new projects that UDON is offering in the coming months.

5:15pm – 6:15pm 'Alien: Rogue Incursion' VR Game

Room 6BCF

Pierce the veil and get a peek at the Alien: Rogue Incursion VR game with TQ Jefferson (chief product officer, Survios), Tate Mosesian (studio art director, Survios), Eugene Elkin (lead software engineer, Survios), Alex White (writer, Survios) and Sara Barone (composer, Survios). They will provide an in-depth look into developing an authentic experience for fans of the "Alien" franchise and discuss why Xenomorphs are the perfect organism for VR gaming. Be the first to witness gameplay footage, exciting new reveals and a behind-the-scenes look at what to expect from this action-packed horror game.

7:00pm – 8:00pm Shattering the Fourth Wall: Breaking into a Gaming Career

Room 25ABC

Gaming industry professionals Jon Wolheim (VP, People and Culture), Chris Castagnetto (advisory board member) and other members of the Games for Love team have an open conversation around recruiting, partnerships and marketing. Learn how charities are helping to make a difference in gaming.