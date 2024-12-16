7 essential outdoor activities in San Diego

The best of 2024 What made 2024 unforgettable? From the movies and music we loved to San Diego's best sips and outdoor adventures, we're sharing the moments and experiences that defined the year.

From mountain trails to coastal hangouts, San Diego offers a wide range of outdoor experiences that are perfect for adventurers of all ages. Whether you’re looking for a fun family outing or a chance to connect with new people, the region’s diverse landscapes and activities ensure there’s always a reason to get outside.



Garnet Peak trail, Mt. Laguna

This is my perennial favorite hike. A relatively short trail and low "prominence" (mountain-speak for how much of the summit you actually have to climb) leads you to a view that gives an outsized-bang for your effort-buck. Garnet Peak and the approaching trails are nestled in an "ecotone," the boundary between two distinct ecosystems. In this case, it's a literal edge with alpine forests on one side, and on the other, a vast, craggy desert way (way) down below. Garnet Peak is a great way to remember how small you are. Also: killer sunrises. You can approach from Penny Pines and spend some time on the Pacific Crest Trail, or take a shorter route on the Garnet Peak Trail. — Julia Dixon Evans, Arts Reporter



Ocean Beach Dog Beach

Matthew Bowler / KPBS People and their pets walk along the sand at Dog Beach in Ocean Beach, Sept. 6, 2021.

My favorite spot to bring my dog, then walk a couple blocks to the doggie wash. My dog is 14 now, so he’s not as frisky, but when he was younger, I loved letting him off-leash and watching him take off on a tear down the beach at full tilt. — Beth Accomando, Arts Reporter



Nice 'n' Easy: A monthly social bike ride

On this year’s Bike Anywhere Day, I stopped by a checkpoint in my neighborhood and started chatting with a fellow cyclist. She asked if I’d ever been to Nice 'n' Easy, a monthly group bike ride. As someone looking to meet new friends after years away from San Diego, I eagerly followed their Instagram page and waited for their next ride. I’ve gone to nearly every one since. Rides are typically between 10 and 15 miles, going from North Park, through Balboa Park, downtown, South Park and back up to North Park, with a stop at a local brewery along the way. All bikes are welcome — I ride my vintage Centurion road bike, but there’s a mix of road racing bikes, fixies, mountain bikes and even the occasional tandem bike. There’s no better way to spend a Sunday than getting outside, meeting new friends and ending with a scavenger hunt by bike! — Katie Anastas, General Assignment Reporter



Crestridge Ecological Reserve

A memorable hike for me this year was at Crestridge in El Cajon. The reserve is nearly 3,000 acres, with more than 20 miles of trails. There's a variety of flora, including coastal sage scrub and oak trees. Walking through the oak groves at Crestridge felt especially fairytale-like. — Lara McCaffrey, Web Producer



San Diego Zoo

Courtesy of San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance Panda Xin Bao acclimates to her new habitat at the San Diego Zoo, July 3, 2024.

Every visit to the San Diego Zoo offers something new and exciting, especially with its unpredictable animal residents. From the pandas (who recently arrived and are always a crowd favorite) and leopard cubs to the giraffes and axolotls, there’s always something fascinating happening. For families, it’s especially a treat — my toddler loves exploring the zoo’s open spaces, playing at the splash pad, riding the Skyfari aerial tram and learning about wildlife in a fun way. The zoo is truly a place where learning and adventure go hand in hand. Plus, the lush setting makes it an ideal spot to enjoy fresh air while soaking up the wonders of nature. — Chrissy Nguyen, Arts Editor

Hiking Mission Trails Regional Park

KPBS Staff San Diego's Mission Trails Regional Park, May 30, 2020.

As you start at Oak Canyon near the dam, you’ll be surrounded by many other hikers. But as you head off Oak Canyon and ascend to Grasslands, the people are fewer and far between. You are left in a peaceful expanse of land with views of the peaks. This year on Grasslands, I saw a multipoint buck — something I had never seen in Mission Trails before. In other months, you might see a snake trail (or the snake), tarantulas, rabbits and signs of good hunting by the park's many animals. Grasslands is a place where you can breathe deeply and stretch wide. — Heather Milne, Director of Communications and Marketing

Mission Trails is a wonderful place to get outside and enjoy nature with my family. There are endless trails to explore, from beginner to advanced. Whether I am hiking solo and want more of a challenge or with children and need something short and sweet, we always have a great time and see something new. — Kristen Padden, Marketing Manager



The Haunted Trail

Greg DeFatta scares people for a living at the Haunted Trail

It is a mile-long trek through Balboa Park at night, featuring wickedly fun haunted scenes created by Greg DeFatta. Halloween is my favorite holiday, and this is such a fun experience with a bunch of friends — especially if you bring along a screamer! — Beth Accomando, Arts Reporter