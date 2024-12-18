8 favorite coffee and tea spots in San Diego: Where we got our caffeine fix

The best of 2024 What made 2024 unforgettable? From the movies and music we loved to San Diego's best sips and outdoor adventures, we're sharing the moments and experiences that defined the year.

Whether you’re craving boba, a perfect latte, a whimsical tea experience or late-night study vibes, San Diego’s coffee and tea scene continues to shine in 2024. These picks — from eclectic cafes and cozy tea rooms to art-infused coffee shops — offer something for every taste, mood and time of day.



Aree Café

I love Aree Café in Convoy! It's a late-night Thai dessert cafe that shares the same space as The Keep Coffee, and it has great drinks as well as desserts and savory toasts. I personally love the Kaya toast, made with pandan. There's no shortage of great cafes in Convoy, but I highly recommend Aree if you're looking for a place to chill out or study late into the night. Not to mention, their music is fire. — Julianna Domingo, KPBS Midday Edition Producer

4913 Convoy St, San Diego, CA 92111

Visit Website

The AubreyRose Tea Room

AubreyRose Tea Room in La Mesa offers one of San Diego’s coziest and most classic afternoon tea experiences. It features bottomless pots of tea from an extensive menu, with staff happily refilling and recommending new varieties. Holiday tea here is especially charming, but it’s just as perfect for a special celebration or a slow afternoon. With its warm, homey atmosphere and friendly service, AubreyRose strikes the perfect balance — timeless and refreshingly unpretentious. — Chrissy Nguyen, Arts Editor

8362 La Mesa Blvd, La Mesa, CA 91942

Visit Website

The Invigatorium

It's a great place to sit, chill and have your caffeine and libation fix. I'm all about ambiance when it comes to coffee, tea or spirits, so it's a lot of fun being able to sit and have your coffee next to a Ronald McDonald statue while laughing at the velociraptor behind the counter. My go-to coffee? The honey-cinnamon latte. Their food is irresistible, particularly their hash brown sticks and Turkish eggs. If you haven't gone, it's a fun, quirky place to imbibe and have a great time. — Leslie Gonzalez, Web Producer

631 Ninth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101

Visit Website

Provecho!

Provecho! has excellent coffee, espresso drinks and pastries — including a vegan Pop-Tart. Their specialty drinks always seem extra creative and uncommon, and the basics are great too. I love a dependably perfect oat latte. A big part of Provecho's draw is its location — tucked inside Bread & Salt. You can grab coffee and browse contemporary art in several independent galleries and shop at the new Burn All Books newsstand. I also love that the coffee shop is bringing new audiences into the gallery space. — Julia Dixon Evans, Arts Reporter

1955 Julian Ave, San Diego, CA 92113

Visit Website

Rikka Fika

It has the best strawberry matcha and uniquely flavored financiers. — Roxy de la Rosa, TV Programming Coordinator

810 13th St, San Diego, CA 92101

Visit Website

S3 Coffee Bar

I love S3 Coffee Bar in Grantville. It’s a bright, cheery space with breakfast and lunch offerings that are simple yet tasty. Oh, and the coffee is great too! — Claudine Casillas, Special Event & Communications Manager

6225 Mission Gorge Rd, San Diego, CA 92120

Visit Website

Tea Bazaar

Not a coffee or tea spot where you can order drinks, but Tea Bazaar has the best loose leaf teas that I have found and in amazing flavors. There is an Old Fashioned tea that has the orange smoky scent of the cocktail, a choco-spice pu-erh and even one called Dracula's Blood Orange, which satisfies my taste buds and my love of horror. — Beth Accomando, Arts Reporter

1774 Kettner Blvd, San Diego, CA 92101

Visit Website

Yun Tea House

After eating in Convoy, Yun Tea House is my go-to for boba tea. The tea here is brewed with espresso machines for rich, complex flavors. Unique milk teas like Duck Sh*t Oolong (a cheeky name hiding a prized variety) tempt adventurous sippers, but the Snow Jasmine — with delicate floral notes — wins me over every time. Try the refreshing and not too sweet Peachy Princess, too. Bonus: a dreamy cloud-filled space, charging ports and room to linger. — Chrissy Nguyen, Arts Editor