Carlsbad museum gives big platform to very small things

By John Carroll / General Assignment Reporter & Anchor
Contributors: Carolyne Corelis / Video Journalist
Published February 21, 2025 at 6:00 AM PST
Mounted planes hang on the walls and a display truss, as well as mounted on the wall of the museum on February 12, 2025.
Carolyne Corelis
/
KPBS
Mounted planes hang on the walls and a display truss at the Miniature Engineering Craftsmanship Museum on Feb. 12, 2025.

With apologies to a certain theme park in Orange County, you can find a real "small world" in Carlsbad — at the Miniature Engineering Craftsmanship Museum.

It is filled with scale model versions of all kinds of things, from airplanes to race cars with working engines.

One of the museum's crown jewels is a 1932 Duesenberg. It's a 1/6th scale model, meaning it's one-sixth the size of the real car.

And yes, it has a working engine.

Museum general manager and curator Terry Miller said it took the creator 10 years to build the Duesenberg.

The Miniature Engineering Craftsmanship Museum is open Thursday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

It is one of more than 70 museums and cultural institutions around San Diego County participating in Museum Month through February 28. You can get passes that will give up to four half-off admissions at libraries all over the county, and on the museum council's website.

The museum boasts an extensive collection of dollhouses. Here, a dollhouse-sized saloon is shown at the Miniature Engineering Craftsmanship Museum on Feb. 12, 2025.
The museum boasts an extensive collection of dollhouses. Here, a dollhouse-sized saloon is shown at the Miniature Engineering Craftsmanship Museum on Feb. 12, 2025.
Carolyne Corelis
A classic blue and white race car is shown in a display case at the museum on Feb. 12, 2025.
A classic blue and white race car is shown in a display case at the museum on Feb. 12, 2025.
Carolyne Corelis
A variety of miniature engines are shown, along with a mini-diarama of a race crew breaking down a race car after a race at the Miniature Engineering Craftsmanship Museum on Feb. 12, 2025.
A variety of miniature engines are shown, along with a mini-diarama of a race crew breaking down a race car after a race at the Miniature Engineering Craftsmanship Museum on Feb. 12, 2025.
Carolyne Corelis
A classic 1932 Duesenberg is shown at the Miniature Engineering Craftsmanship Museum on Feb. 12, 2025.
A classic 1932 Duesenberg is shown at the Miniature Engineering Craftsmanship Museum on Feb. 12, 2025.
Carolyne Corelis

