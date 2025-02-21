Carlsbad museum gives big platform to very small things

With apologies to a certain theme park in Orange County, you can find a real "small world" in Carlsbad — at the Miniature Engineering Craftsmanship Museum.

It is filled with scale model versions of all kinds of things, from airplanes to race cars with working engines.

One of the museum's crown jewels is a 1932 Duesenberg. It's a 1/6th scale model, meaning it's one-sixth the size of the real car.

And yes, it has a working engine.

Museum general manager and curator Terry Miller said it took the creator 10 years to build the Duesenberg.

The Miniature Engineering Craftsmanship Museum is open Thursday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

It is one of more than 70 museums and cultural institutions around San Diego County participating in Museum Month through February 28. You can get passes that will give up to four half-off admissions at libraries all over the county, and on the museum council's website.