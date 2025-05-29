Top San Diego weekend arts events: Art for youth, dance and indie writers

Music and dance | Books |Visual art |Music |Theater

Music and Dance

'United Harmonies'

Local contemporary ballet company The Rosin Box Project is pairing up with chamber music organization Art of Elan for a series of collaborations between composers and choreographers. Caroline Shaw, the Pulitzer-winning composer of "Partita for 8 Voices" and "Orange," will debut a new world premiere choreographed by Rosin Box company member Katie Spagnoletti.

<a href="https://carolineshaw.bandcamp.com/album/orange" data-cms-ai="0">Orange by Caroline Shaw & Attacca Quartet</a>

Choreographer Emily Adams and composer Katy Jarzebowski also have a world premiere in the show. Company artistic director Carly Topazio worked with composer Kian Ravaei's remarkable piece "Family Photos," which is inspired by the places of his childhood, both in Los Angeles and on visits to Tehran.

7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 29 | The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla | $33-$83 | MORE INFO

Books

Small Press Nite, Vol. 10

Kevin Kearney, Anna Vangala Jones, Tex Gresham and Sara Z. Phelps will read at the tenth edition of Small Press Night, Kearney's popular reading series at The Book Catapult. It's also a changing of the guard: Kearney, who will celebrate his new novel " Freelance ," is stepping down from hosting and curating the series.

Listen to my interview with Kearney about the local literary community (and rideshare apps) here.

7 p.m. Saturday, May 31 | The Book Catapult, 3010-B Juniper St., South Park | Free | MORE INFO

Visual art

Outside the Lens: 'Land + Lenses'

Local youth arts nonprofit Outside the Lens focuses on media arts education and leadership, and recently completed a series of projects with youth and families at Otay Valley Regional Park and the nearby YMCA Camp Surf. Participants learned about the landscapes, botany, history and wildlife in the area, and developed works of art, photography and poetry inspired by the land. The resultant art will be celebrated in a pop-up exhibition at The Front in San Ysidro.

1-4 p.m. Saturday, May 31 | The Front Arte y Cultura, 147 W. San Ysidro Blvd., San Ysidro | Free | MORE INFO

Kaori Fukuyama Kaori Fukuyama's "Embrace -Study of Shadows-" is a 2022 work of graphite and prismacolor on paper. The work is up for bid in the 2025 Museum School Art Auction.

2025 Museum School Art Auction

Each year, the public charter school the Museum School rallies together an all-star cast of local artists for their annual auction fundraiser. On one level, it's a great opportunity to buy art by local artists, whether you're new to collecting or not — some of those online bidding price points are a steal. On another level, it's a great way to support kids and education. And if you're looking for something to do, it's also a great exhibition and night out. The artworks are all on display at the Bread & Salt Brick Room for one night only, coinciding with when online bidding closes.

5-8 p.m. Friday, May 30 | Bread & Salt, 1955 Julian Ave., Logan Heights | Free | MORE INFO

Mary Peddecord / MTRP Mary Peddecord's "Morning at the Lake" is one of the selected photos for the 2025 Mission Trails Photo Contest exhibition, on view through July at the Mission Trails Visitor Center.

2025 Mission Trails Regional Park Photo Contest Exhibition

Mission Trails Regional Park is one of San Diego's greatest gems. Geographically, it's the largest city park in California and the sixth-largest in the country, according to the National Park Service . Every few years, I get to judge the Mission Trails photo contest, and I am always awestruck and delighted to get a glimpse into how other San Diegans see — and capture — the wild and vast park. Selected photos, along with winners from each category, are printed and displayed at the visitor center through July. You can vote for your favorites — and maybe you'll be inspired to hit the trails to snap some photos of your own.

9 a.m. - 5 p.m. daily, through July | Mission Trails Regional Park Visitor Center, 1 Father Junipero Serra Trail, San Carlos | Free | MORE INFO

Music

Helena Holleran

Jazz and soul singer Helena Holleran caught my attention with her mesmerizing NPR Tiny Desk Contest entry this year. She'll perform with a seven-piece band in a free late-afternoon concert at La Jolla Music Society's Wu Tsai QRT.yrd space — an excuse to kick off the weekend just a little early.

4:30 p.m. Friday, May 30 | The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla | Free | MORE INFO

Acoustic Evenings: Tim Flannery, Jeff Berkley, Ashley Norton

The Athenaeum's next installment of their Acoustic Evenings series spotlights local folk and indie stars Tim Flannery (who will always be the late-1990s-era Padres third base coach to me), Jeff Berkley and Ashley Norton. While you're there, check out the current visual art exhibit, Harvest & Gather's " Missed Connections ."

7:30 p.m. Friday, May 30 | Athenaeum Music & Arts Library, 1008 Wall St., La Jolla | $5-$23 | MORE INFO

Theater

'One of the Good Ones'

Playwright and TV writer Gloria Calderón Kellett grew up performing in San Diego Junior Theatre. Directed by Kimberly Senior, The Old Globe will host the local premiere of Calderón Kellett's comedy "One of the Good Ones," about a daughter bringing home an unexpected boyfriend to meet her Latino family. While the show has been in previews since last week, it officially opens tonight. Latiné Theatre Night is Friday.