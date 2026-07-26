Comic-Con 2026 cosplay brings fantasy, fandom and fun to life
Fans transform into heroes, villains, icons and unexpected characters, showing off the imagination that makes Comic-Con unforgettable.
A cosplayer dressed as Maui from Disney's "Moana" poses at Comic-Con on July 26, 2026. (Riley Arthur)
Two cosplayers portray different versions of Bonnie the Rabbit from the horror video game franchise "Five Nights at Freddy's" at Comic-Con on July 23, 2026. (Jacob Aere)
Friends cosplay as Alicent Hightower and Rhaenyra Targaryen from "House of the Dragon" at Comic-Con on July 25, 2026. (Chrissy Nguyen)
A cosplay couple puts a playful spin on the Witch-king of Angmar from "The Lord of the Rings" at Comic-Con on July 24, 2026. (Riley Arthur)
A cosplayer dressed as Ryland Grace from "Project Hail Mary" holds a replica Xenonite container and a model of Rocky, the five-legged alien, at Comic-Con on July 25, 2026. (Chrissy Nguyen)
Cosplayers dressed at the Powerpuff Girls pose with their matching babies at Comic-Con on July 24, 2026. (Jacob Aere)
Cosplayers dressed as characters from "Blades of Glory" strike a pose at Comic-Con on July 26, 2026. (Riley Arthur)
Two fans embrace the magic of "Wicked" with cosplay inspired by Elphaba and Glinda at Comic-Con on July 26, 2026. (Riley Arthur)
A cosplayer dressed as the Supreme King from "Yu-Gi-Oh! GX" holds a Duel Monsters card at Comic-Con, July, 24, 2026. (Jacob Aere)
A cosplayer dressed as Long John Silver from "Muppet Treasure Island" poses alongside a puppet companion at Comic-Con on July 26, 2026. (Riley Arthur)
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