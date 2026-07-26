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Cosplayers in illuminated mecha samurai suits at Comic-Con on July 23, 2026.

Comic-Con 2026 cosplay brings fantasy, fandom and fun to life

Fans transform into heroes, villains, icons and unexpected characters, showing off the imagination that makes Comic-Con unforgettable.

Cosplayers in illuminated mecha samurai suits at Comic-Con on July 23, 2026.
Cosplayers in illuminated mecha samurai suits at Comic-Con on July 23, 2026.  (Lara McCaffrey)
A cosplayer dressed as Maui from Disney's "Moana" poses at Comic-Con on July 26, 2026.
A cosplayer dressed as Maui from Disney's "Moana" poses at Comic-Con on July 26, 2026.  (Riley Arthur)
Two cosplayers portray different versions of Bonnie the Rabbit from the horror video game franchise "Five Nights at Freddy's" at Comic-Con on July 23, 2026.
Two cosplayers portray different versions of Bonnie the Rabbit from the horror video game franchise "Five Nights at Freddy's" at Comic-Con on July 23, 2026.  (Jacob Aere)
Friends cosplay as Alicent Hightower and Rhaenyra Targaryen from "House of the Dragon" at Comic-Con on July 25, 2026.
Friends cosplay as Alicent Hightower and Rhaenyra Targaryen from "House of the Dragon" at Comic-Con on July 25, 2026.  (Chrissy Nguyen)
A cosplay couple puts a playful spin on the Witch-king of Angmar from "The Lord of the Rings" at Comic-Con on July 24, 2026.
A cosplay couple puts a playful spin on the Witch-king of Angmar from "The Lord of the Rings" at Comic-Con on July 24, 2026.   (Riley Arthur)
A cosplayer dressed as Ryland Grace from "Project Hail Mary" holds a replica Xenonite container and a model of Rocky, the five-legged alien, at Comic-Con on July 25, 2026.
A cosplayer dressed as Ryland Grace from "Project Hail Mary" holds a replica Xenonite container and a model of Rocky, the five-legged alien, at Comic-Con on July 25, 2026.  (Chrissy Nguyen)
A duo of heroes brings Mexican pride to Comic-Con on July 24, 2026.
A duo of heroes brings Mexican pride to Comic-Con on July 24, 2026.  (Jacob Aere)
Cosplayers dressed at the Powerpuff Girls pose with their matching babies at Comic-Con on July 24, 2026.
Cosplayers dressed at the Powerpuff Girls pose with their matching babies at Comic-Con on July 24, 2026.  (Jacob Aere)
Two Ghostbusters pose with their proton packs at Comic-Con on July 26, 2026.
Two Ghostbusters pose with their proton packs at Comic-Con on July 26, 2026.  (Riley Arthur)
Cosplayers dressed as characters from "Blades of Glory" strike a pose at Comic-Con on July 26, 2026.
Cosplayers dressed as characters from "Blades of Glory" strike a pose at Comic-Con on July 26, 2026.  (Riley Arthur)
Two fans embrace the magic of "Wicked" with cosplay inspired by Elphaba and Glinda at Comic-Con on July 26, 2026.
Two fans embrace the magic of "Wicked" with cosplay inspired by Elphaba and Glinda at Comic-Con on July 26, 2026.  (Riley Arthur)
A cosplayer dressed as the Supreme King from "Yu-Gi-Oh! GX" holds a Duel Monsters card at Comic-Con, July, 24, 2026.
A cosplayer dressed as the Supreme King from "Yu-Gi-Oh! GX" holds a Duel Monsters card at Comic-Con, July, 24, 2026.  (Jacob Aere)
A cosplayer dressed as Long John Silver from "Muppet Treasure Island" poses alongside a puppet companion at Comic-Con on July 26, 2026.
A cosplayer dressed as Long John Silver from "Muppet Treasure Island" poses alongside a puppet companion at Comic-Con on July 26, 2026.   (Riley Arthur)
A Pink Panther cosplayer works a vendor booth at Comic-Con, July, 26, 2026.
A Pink Panther cosplayer works a vendor booth at Comic-Con on July, 26, 2026.   (Riley Arthur)
A cosplayer brings a classic gnome look to Comic-Con on July 26, 2026.
A cosplayer brings a classic gnome look to Comic-Con on July 26, 2026.   (Riley Arthur)
A fan dons an inflatable Bowser costume at Comic-Con on July 26, 2026.
A fan dons an inflatable Bowser costume at Comic-Con on July 26, 2026.  (Natalie Gonzalez Rodriguez)
A close-up of a cosplayer's boots at Comic-Con on July 24, 2026.
A close-up of a cosplayer's boots at Comic-Con on July 24, 2026.   (Riley Arthur)
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