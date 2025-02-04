California attorney general doubles down on the message: The state's schools are a 'safe place for all'

On Tuesday California Attorney General Rob Bonta reiterated the message that California schools will continue to be a "welcoming place for all."

Bonta was responding to a U.S. Department of Homeland Security directive issued in January expanding immigration enforcement to include schools.

Bonta said executive orders from the Trump administration are making many people in the state uncertain of their rights and protections.

"We've had many reports of anecdotal situations in which parents aren't going to work and students aren't going to school. So, we haven't been able to identify exactly what that looks like statistically, but we know that it is prevalent and that it's happening," Bonta said.

A sign next to Bonta read, "California schools continue to be a welcoming, inclusive and safe place for all."

"All students have the right to an education. Regardless of their immigration status or the immigration status of anyone in their family," Bonta said.

He said families have a right to keep their children’s personal and education records confidential.

"Families should know that they don't have to share passports, visas or a Social Security number or even citizenship information to enroll their child in school," Bonta said.

School officials cannot prevent federal immigration authorities from being in public places, including school parking lots and lobbies, he said.

"If ICE shows up, the school should alert their local educational agency administrator and legal counsel immediately. They should ask to see the officer's credentials and any documentation that would authorize school access and they should document everything that happens during the exchange."

The San Diego Unified School District was more specific in a statement from Fabiola Bagula, the district's interim superintendent, published this week on the guidance given to staff related to immigration enforcement.

"Staff will not give access to ICE without a judicial warrant. No matter the challenges that arise due to the actions of the federal government, our unwavering commitment remains to ensure our schools are safe, supported and protected spaces for children," Bagula's statement read.

The California Department of Justice has a "Know Your Immigration Rights" consumer alert guide and a guide for students and families on its website.

In a message to the public, Bonta said anyone who witnesses "concerning" immigration-related activity, should email his office at immigration@DOJ.ca.gov.