Why North County? Economic Council's new campaign highlights region's growth

A new online marketing campaign by the San Diego North Economic Development Council called "Why North County" is aimed at attracting more businesses to the area.

One of the council’s goals is to market the region for investments and show businesses the competitive advantage North County has to offer.



Why it matters

The San Diego Regional EDC's marketing campaigns typically focus on the San Diego metro area, and not much attention is given to the county's northern areas, said Erik Bruvold, CEO of SDNEDC.

He said the campaign’s aim is to bring high-paying jobs to North County's highly educated workforce. With the proximity to California State University, San Marcos, Palomar and Mira Costa colleges, nearly half the population has a bachelor’s degree or higher, according to data from the council.

“First and foremost, we're a great place for companies to find, retain and grow talent and their workforce," Bruvold said. "From our great quality of life to a K-16 education system that's tightly integrated and works really well cooperatively to skill talent with the skills that they need to succeed in today's workplace.”

He said the three schools work closely to help their students thrive.

"And that means at the back end that companies can find the talent that they need,” he said.



By the numbers

According to SDNEDC, the collaborative nature of the three schools is reflected in the region's growth of biotech, software, defense and transportation, and manufacturing industries — all of which have seen double-digit job growth.

"There have been golf manufacturers, GoPro — other active sports and leisure companies — who have been able to be located in this area because they get a better, closer relationship with their customers and with the kind of market that they're trying to serve," Bruvold said.



Looking ahead

This campaign is targeted at companies based in Los Angeles, Orange County and the Bay Area, highlighting some of the advantages North County has to offer, such as plenty of manufacturing facilities.

Bruvold said there are affordable turnkey-ready manufacturing facilities in several North County industrial parks.