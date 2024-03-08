San Diego County unemployment numbers rise to 4.7% in past month

The unemployment rate in San Diego County increased to 4.7% in February, up from a revised 4.3% in January and above the year-ago estimate of 3.7%, according to figures released Friday by the state Employment Development Department.

Last month's rate compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 5.7% for California and 4.1% for the nation during the same period.

Between December 2023 and January 2024, total nonfarm employment in San Diego County decreased by 23,400 for a total of 1,548,600 jobs.

Trade, transportation, and utilities reported the largest month-over employment change with a loss of 7,300 jobs. Seasonal job declines were concentrated on retail trade — down 5,500 — which accounted for 75% percent of the job losses, the EDD reported.

Leisure and hospitality saw losses of 6,300 jobs — led by a drop of 5,200 jobs in accommodation and food services. Arts, entertainment, and recreation also saw a contraction of 1,100 jobs.

Professional and business services also saw losses of 3,800 jobs, including 1,700 in the sub-sector of professional, scientific and technical services — typically associated with higher wage occupations.

Despite the month-over losses, between January 2023 and January 2024, nonfarm employment in San Diego County increased by 20,500 or 1.3%.

Private education and health services led the industry sectors, adding 16,300 jobs. Health care and social assistance accounted for 91% of the increase. Leisure and hospitality also reported an increase of 6,700 jobs and government payrolls increased by 4,300 jobs.