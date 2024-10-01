Downtown San Diego businesses betting big on Padres for playoffs

It's October and the Padres are still playing ball — and that means big business for downtown restaurants and bars.

The San Diego Padres are taking on the Atlanta Braves for game 1 of the Wild Card series.

Bar Basic is steps away from Petco Park. This morning, the restaurant's owner and general manager, Erik Tesmer and his staff were busy setting up, anticipating a big crowd in the afternoon.

“We’re so close, as they say, we can throw a baseball into the stadium,” he said.

His pizza restaurant business depends on how well the Padres do and how their season goes.

“There’s a lot of other activities and concerts and conventions and stuff that helps, but really our survival is based on how well the Padres do,” Tesmer said.

Last year, when the Padres failed to make the postseason, he saw a drop in sales.

Many restaurants around the ballpark are huge supporters of the Padres, as evidenced by all the flags and signage everywhere.

“Being downtown San Diego, Gaslamp is driven by the convention center," said Josh Smith, general manager of Water Grill San Diego. "But the Padres are that wild card — literally. So when the Padres do well, the streets get flooded.”

Smith said that reservations have already increased dramatically for the Wild Card series.

“Last year, we missed the playoffs, unfortunately," he said. "But two years ago, it was awesome down here. So the energy’s back. So I think this team is going to go a long way.”

That’s how a lot of Padres fans feel, too.

“Padres! That’s where we’re going with the Padres,” one woman yelled, flashing the "W" sign with her hands as she drove by.

Jonny Fraschetti flew in from Texas just for the game. He said it's the first time he's able to catch a playoff game since the 1998 season.

“I have loved the Padres since I was a kid," Fraschetti said. "Born and raised in Encinitas. I stay up every night in Austin way too late watching this team. It's the most exciting it's ever been.”

His brother got him a ticket for Tuesday's game, but it was his wife who he's most thankful for being able to catch the game. He's only in town for 21 hours.

“I have the coolest wife of all time," Fraschetti said. "Three young kids, and I'm here because of her. She's watching them. But I get to go to the game, and I couldn't be more stoked."

He's been back in town only for a short while, but Fraschetti said fans' energy feels different now than it did a few years ago.

Tesmer said he felt it, too, and he hopes that energy can carry the Padres to the World Series.

“We have been here for 20 years and to watch the Padres grow, and grow, and grow, and to be able to make it to the playoffs with a great team that looks like they can go all the way is awesome for us,” he said.

The Padres are the oldest team in MLB without a World Series Title.