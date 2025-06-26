Copa Airlines begins direct flights from San Diego to Panama 4 times a week

San Diegans can travel direct to Panama, thanks to a new airline route from San Diego International Airport to Panama City through Copa Airlines.

"The launch of our San Diego route marks a significant milestone in solidifying our connectivity on the West Coast of the United States," said Pedro Heilbron, CEO of Copa Airlines, before the inaugural flight Wednesday night. "This new destination not only broadens the geographic reach of our operations, but also reinforces our role as a bridge between Latin America and strategic regions across the continent through the Hub of the Americas.

"In addition to meeting growing demand for business, academic and leisure travel to Southern California, this route also opens new opportunities for travelers to discover the wonders of our country through the Panama Stopover program."

The flight will operate four times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, departing from Tocumen International Airport at 1:16 p.m. and arriving at San Diego International Airport at 5:54 p.m. (both local times). The return flight will run the same days, leaving San Diego at 9:06 p.m. and arriving in Panama at 5:20 a.m.

"We are thrilled to welcome Copa Airlines to San Diego International Airport and celebrate this exciting new nonstop service to Panama City," said Kimberly Becker, president and CEO of the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority. "This new route will open the gateway for Southern Californians to nearly 50 destinations in Latin America and beyond through connecting flights in Panama City.

"This route will boost opportunities for business and leisure travel to Central and South America like never before. We look forward to a successful partnership with Copa."

Copa Airlines operates an average of more than 375 daily flights, connecting more than 80 destinations in 32 countries across North, Central and South America, and the Caribbean.

"The launch of a direct flight between San Diego and Panama City is a major win for our region, making travel to Central and South America far more convenient," said Mayor Todd Gloria. "As sister cities, we share a rich history and cultural connection — from our enduring friendship to the very naming of Balboa Park.

"This new flight expands opportunities for tourism, trade and cultural exchange — and is further proof that international partnerships bring real benefits to San Diego's economy and our global future."