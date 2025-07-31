Give Now
Not enough money for retirement? NPR wants to hear from you

By Arezou Rezvani
Published July 31, 2025 at 3:00 AM PDT
NPR wants to hear from people concerned about how they'll support themselves after they stop working.
Charles Krupa
/
AP
NPR wants to hear from people concerned about how they'll support themselves after they stop working.

NPR is working on a series of stories about what life is like for Americans who can't afford to retire or stay retired.

Polls and surveys consistently show that a large percentage of adults age 50 or over either have no retirement savings or are worried they won't have enough money to support themselves during their post-working years.

If you are retired or nearing retirement age and are anxious about your financial situation, we'd like to hear from you.

Fill out this questionnaire, and we may be in touch.

Arezou Rezvani
Arezou Rezvani is a senior editor for NPR's Morning Edition and founding editor of Up First, NPR's daily news podcast.

