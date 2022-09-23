Valley Center Middle School celebrates California Native American Day

In honor of California Native American Day, students at Valley Center Middle School held a school-wide celebration Thursday.

Members of the school's Native and Indigenous Club performed Native American dances led by Krystopher Chaipos.

He is an enrolled member of the Quechan nation in Yuma, Arizona, but grew up on the Kumeyaay and San Pasqual reservations.

“Being part of Indigenous Peoples Day at various schools... it feels good because first of all, it gets recognition where not a lot is and having that representation growing up felt good when it did happen. It made me feel special and feel like I belonged to something," he said.

Chaipos now serves as the cultural coordinator for the San Pasqual Education department in order to make kids feel represented.

“Me doing this for the native community — it's me doing this for my local community. Making sure that everyone understands these connections, making sure that people have those connections with their fellow native students and having that recognition and talking with them and having that conversation starter," Chaipos said.

“I just really like to participate in my culture and I like to celebrate it and show it off to people so they can get a better understanding of where we come from,” said Vanessa Calac Osuna, a Valley Center Middle School student.

“These events are really important to me because it brings awareness and to show people that you need to respect and that we are here," said Ahreya Culpeper, a Valley Center Middle School student. "It just lets me show that side of me and be able to dance because dancing stopped during COVID so it reminded me right now how nice it was to dance.”

Stephanie Martinez is on a special teaching assignment with the Valley Center-Pauma Unified School District, working with Native American students. She said five local reservations feed into the schools in Valley Center, and it's important to recognize a special day and honor age-old traditions.

“It brings our student body and our staff together and realize that we are all one, one campus, colleagues, peers," Martinez said. "To see some students who aren't all familiar with our culture, it gives them an eye opening experience as to what we really do and how we can celebrate American Indian Day."

Valley Center Middle School plans to expand and celebrate more cultures and traditions that represent their diverse student body.