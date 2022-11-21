Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Education

UC academic employees begin the second week of strike

By M.G. Perez / Education Reporter
Published November 21, 2022 at 5:43 PM PST
IMG_9694.jpg
M.G. Perez
/
KPBS
UC San Diego academic employees strike on campus, La Jolla, Calif., November 14, 2022.

The strike of 48,000 academic workers at the University of California is now in its second week.

That includes picket lines at all 10 UC campuses.

There are 7,700 union members on strike at UC San Diego where the issues include pay raises and better working conditions.

Members on the picket lines include graduate and post-doctoral scholars, academic researchers and teaching assistants.

Alex Wenzel is a Ph.D. student in Biomedical Informatics at UC San Diego and a member of the newly formed union, Student Researchers United.

He spoke to KPBS Midday Edition about the ongoing labor dispute.

Education
M.G. Perez
As a former special education teacher, I look forward to connecting with you and reporting on stories that often go underreported in education. #WeAreBetterTogether
See stories by M.G. Perez
What stories are we missing when it comes to education in San Diego County?

Voter Hub - Newsletters promo
Election 2022: Live results
Explore all national, state and local returns now.
See results →
More News