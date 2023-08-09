Vision 2030 plan calls for more access to California community colleges

There is a vivid new vision for access to California’s community colleges by the end of the decade.

The state’s chancellor of community colleges Dr. Sonya Christian traveled to Southwestern College Wednesday to unveil the long-term plan.

Vision 2030 includes the implementation of in-state tuition rates for any student living up to 45 miles south of the U.S.-Mexican border.

Chancellor Christian also wants dual enrollment for every ninth-grade high school student.

“Dual enrollment with equity which means we must have default systems that every ninth grader is in a college class. Even if it’s just a one-credit college class," Christian said.

Matthew Bowler Dr. Sonya Christian is the State Chancellor for California Community Colleges. She spoke, Wednesday, at Southwestern College giving details on the VISION 2030 plan, Chula Vista, Calif., August 9, 2023.

Christian also said starting college credit courses in ninth grade will help better prepare students for the process of applying for financial aid, instead of waiting until their senior year.

The Vision 2030 gathering also included a message from Southwestern College Superintendent and President Dr. Mark Sanchez.

“Over the last 30 years, 70% of students who enrolled at a California community college did not finish the goal that they had set for themselves," Sanchez said.

The statistic is even more discouraging for latino, Black, and filipino male students.

“Not only getting them here, it's how we serve them when they get here to make sure they get through the completion of whatever goal that they’ve set for themselves," he continued.

On the Southwestern College campus, there are students registering and filing for financial aid since classes start on Aug. 1.

The news from the Vision 2030 plan is welcomed by students in the midst of their education at the South Bay campus.

Christian Ortiz is majoring in business administration and hopes to own a Mexican restaurant someday.

“I am personally from a low-income family. This (community college) is one of the best options you can take, and I recommend it to anyone who wants to pursue an education," Ortiz said.

“You can use this as your stepping stone and then get to be where you want to be next. You don’t have to go straight to a university and be overwhelmed as a 17-year-old with all these debts and loans," said Jasmine Gutiérrez, a Southwestern communications major.