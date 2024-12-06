San Diego taking notes on child care funding measures passed across the state

The county of Sonoma, and cities of Pomona and Santa Cruz succeeded in passing ballot measures that fund child care and youth programs.

Measure I in Sonoma is a quarter-cent sales tax dedicated to child care and mental health services for young children. It's expected to raise $30 million annually.

In Pomona, Measure Y sets aside funding from the city's budget for child care and children's programs.

Santa Cruz passed Measure Z, a tax on sodas that will be invested back into children's programs.

"I think there is a mix of good and bad news in California for coming out of the election. But when it comes to investments in kids, I think there is more good than bad," said Dave Metz, the president of FM3 research.

The firm conducted a statewide poll after the election and found voters expressed concern about younger generations and affordability.

"Today, most people think their kids will be less well off than they are," Metz said. "That creates a sense of economic anxiety ... this holds true regardless of how much money you're making. Even the most affluent households feel the same way."

Research shows that a top concern of voters was the future of California’s youngest residents, he said.

"It creates some economic anxiety, but it also puts people in a position where they can say 'kids have have it tough, we need to do everything we can to get them started in life in the in the best position they can possibly be,'" Metz said.

As evidence: the local measures that passed across the state. They fund child care, mental health services, parks and youth and recreational programs.

San Diego could have seen an expansion in funding for city services, but not child care, with Measures E and G. But the city and county measures both failed.

"Clearly there's broad support for children and youth and had some of those efforts meaningfully included a child and youth component, or focus, I think they would have stood a much better chance of passing," said Erin Hogeboom with San Diego for Every Child.

It is one of the many organizations that make up the Children First Collective. The collective is working to tackle the challenges of having affordable child care and paying providers fairly.

And that work includes a future ballot measure to fund local programs.

"The commitment is definitely there, the need is there, the voter support is there. So it's just a matter of timing and fundraising and really narrowing in on what we want and how to get there," said Courtney Baltisky with the San Diego County YMCA.

The collective is beginning to work on the initiative and fundraising, she said.

They are still deciding when the measure will be introduced to voters and put on their ballots, but seeing other measures across the state pass brings hope.