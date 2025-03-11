Students protest potential staff layoffs in the Grossmont Union High School District because, 'we love them'

Students across the Grossmont Union High School District walked out of class Tuesday to protest potential staff layoffs.

"Students from all political backgrounds are here at Grossmont High School, at the other eight schools in the district today protesting for our staff because we love them," said Grossmont senior Maggie Kelly who helped organize the protest.

At Grossmont High, students walked next door to district headquarters for their rally.

“It’s important to do the math. There is a $2.4 million deficit projected for the district for the end of this school year. Even if every staff member being cut was paid a minimum teacher salary of $40,000 a year, there would be money left over after clearing the deficit with these 61 cuts,” Kelly told the crowd.

Last month the Grossmont Union High School District school board voted 4-1 to eliminate 49 staff positions including librarians, teachers, vice principals and psychologists to help close an anticipated $2.4 million budget deficit.

Grossmont High School psychologist Katy Abruzzo said the impact will be significant.

“At Grossmont High School, there are two counselors, an assistant principal, and a librarian who are directly affected. There are some new teachers, too, that are directly affected,” Abruzzo said.

Students at Valhalla High School joined other students at high schools across the Grossmont Unified High School District in a noon time walk out to protest possible layoffs in the district, El Cajon, March 11, 2025. Students at El Capitan High School joined other students at high schools across the Grossmont Unified High School District in a noon time walk out to protest possible layoffs in the district, Lakeside, March 11, 2025.

In a message to staff last month, acting superintendent Sandra Huezo noted that the district has money in its reserves, "built through years of prudent financial planning by the board and district leadership.” But she said the board needed to consider the district’s long-term financial stability.

“Reserves are one-time resources intended for one-time challenges — this is not that,” Huezo wrote.

The board is holding a meeting Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the Grossmont High School gym. The district is required to issue final layoff notices by May 15.