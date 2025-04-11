Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Education

San Diego Unified's 2025-26 PrimeTime Program set to use lottery system for enrollment

By Melissa Mae / Freelance Reporter
Published April 11, 2025 at 6:18 PM PDT
The current school year isn’t over yet, but the San Diego Unified School District is already looking ahead to next fall. KPBS reporter Melissa Mae is in the newsroom with how the district plans to make it easier to apply for its popular before- and after-school program.

San Diego Unified School District has a program called PrimeTime. It offers learning and enrichment to elementary and middle school students before and after school, while their parents are at work.

Why it matters

Tobie Pace with San Diego Unified says this program benefits students with a free meal, physical activities and enrichment programs like STEM and music. The program also helps parents.

"We have a lot of working parents. We have single parents, we have military families. We really aim to serve our homeless foster communities," Pace said. "It's providing that opportunity for children to be in a safe, engaging experience full nine hours a day. So that our parents and families can, work and give back to our community."

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Closer look

PrimeTime is paid for with grants, so it’s free to families and it’s been very popular — so popular that in the past, all the spots filled up almost right away.

So for next fall, the district is changing to a lottery system which opens the morning of April 14. Pace said parents will get a text message and an e-mail with a link that they can click on starting at 8:00 a.m.

Pace emphasized that parents do not need to stress about being the first to submit their student’s application. It’s not first-come, first served. Applications can be submitted at 8:00 a.m. on Monday, or families can wait until the end of the application period on May 2, 9:59 p.m. The lottery will be held in July.

Pace said some specific student groups will be given priority in the lottery:

- Homeless/foster youth

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

- Low income

- English Learners

By the numbers

The PrimeTime Program serves 16,000 students throughout 144 sites.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Tags

Education KidsParenting
Melissa Mae
As a freelance reporter, I cover a wide variety of stories. With a background in sports broadcasting, any time I get to cover a sports story is an added bonus! I love covering stories about the place I am lucky enough to call home, San Diego.
See stories by Melissa Mae
What issues need to be exposed in your community?

KPBS Families
Find news, information and resources to help you make decisions about the children under your care and support you in this adventure we call "parenting."
Explore →
A gradient of colors going from blue to red with the KPBS Voter Hub logo overlayed.
Special Election: San Diego County’s Supervisor District 1
Get live returns, plus the latest news and analysis.
Explore →
More News