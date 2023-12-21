Increased Tijuana River flow causes Silver Strand, Coronado shoreline closure

The San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality extended beach closures Thursday along the Silver Strand and Coronado shorelines, citing increased bacteria levels caused by the rain.

With light rain Wednesday night and heavy rain on the way Thursday, the Tijuana River is flowing and reaching recreational waters, officials said. Beach-goers were advised that the ocean water contains sewage and may cause illness.

The ocean water will remain off-limits until sampling and field observations confirm that the areas are safe for water contact.

The water contact closure was previously in place for Imperial Beach. That closure and the closure of the Tijuana Slough remain in effect.

Additionally, San Diego River Outlet, Dog Beach, La Jolla Cove and the Children's Pool all remain under an advisory because bacteria levels have exceeded state health standards and may cause illness