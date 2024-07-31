Give Now
Environment

Violation notice issued to border wastewater station for odors

By City News Service
Published July 31, 2024 at 11:32 AM PDT
A steady flow of sewage from Tijuana enters the Tijuana River Valley on the US side of the border on Jan 20, 2020.
Erik Anderson
/
KPBS
A steady flow of sewage from Tijuana enters the Tijuana River Valley on the US side of the border on Jan 20, 2020.

A notice of violation has been issued to the International Boundary and Water Commission regarding odors near the Tijuana River Valley, officials said Wednesday.

The notice, issued Monday, was sent to the IBWC after the San Diego County Air Pollution Control District received around 150 complaints since July 21 regarding foul smells coming from the Hollister Wastewater Pump Station.

A sign warning of high bacteria levels in the ocean water is seen at Imperial Beach, Calif. July 4, 2022.
Environment
RELATED: San Diego County beaches top 'Beach Bummer' list due to Tijuana River sewage
City News Service

When the district investigated the claims, it found the station — responsible for directing untreated transboundary water flow to the IBWC wastewater treatment plant — wasn't properly maintained, officials said.

According to the county, a pump stopped working on June 16 and resulted in the discharge of around 300,000 gallons of untreated wastewater containing sewage.

Following the June stoppage, a continued failure to contain the untreated wastewater led to additional releases into the Tijuana River Valley, causing persistent nuisance odors, the SDAPCD statement read.

"All San Diego County residents have a right to enjoy clean air without being affected by foul odors," said Paula Forbis, SDAPCD air pollution control officer. "SDAPCD recognizes this is a complex and longstanding issue, but we will enforce our rules to ensure that South San Diego County residents are not burdened by odors from improper maintenance of the plant."

