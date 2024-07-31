Violation notice issued to border wastewater station for odors

A notice of violation has been issued to the International Boundary and Water Commission regarding odors near the Tijuana River Valley, officials said Wednesday.

The notice, issued Monday, was sent to the IBWC after the San Diego County Air Pollution Control District received around 150 complaints since July 21 regarding foul smells coming from the Hollister Wastewater Pump Station.

When the district investigated the claims, it found the station — responsible for directing untreated transboundary water flow to the IBWC wastewater treatment plant — wasn't properly maintained, officials said.

According to the county, a pump stopped working on June 16 and resulted in the discharge of around 300,000 gallons of untreated wastewater containing sewage.

Following the June stoppage, a continued failure to contain the untreated wastewater led to additional releases into the Tijuana River Valley, causing persistent nuisance odors, the SDAPCD statement read.

"All San Diego County residents have a right to enjoy clean air without being affected by foul odors," said Paula Forbis, SDAPCD air pollution control officer. "SDAPCD recognizes this is a complex and longstanding issue, but we will enforce our rules to ensure that South San Diego County residents are not burdened by odors from improper maintenance of the plant."