Warmer conditions expected in San Diego County this week

A warming trend is expected for San Diego County starting Monday, with low clouds and fog eventually returning to coastal areas toward the end of the week, forecasters said Monday.

Desert areas continue to remain hot, with highs hitting the upper 90s. The mountains are expected to see some milder weather through the week, with sunny conditions, light winds and highs in the mid-70s to low 80s.

The western valley areas could see highs reaching the low 80s, with sunny conditions. Highs are expected to be a little warmer near the foothills, with highs reaching the upper 80s, according to the National Weather Service.

Downtown San Diego on Sunday saw a high near 76 and light winds in the afternoon. Otherwise, it was mostly clear with a low around 59.

Coastal San Diego will see a mix of cloudy and clear conditions this week, with highs in the low 70s, while inland areas will see highs in the mid- 70s to low 80s.

Monday's San Diego surf forecast includes a moderate-risk rip current, with surf height from 1 to 3 feet and a west swell from 280 degrees.

No hazardous marine weather is expected through Thursday.

"For late this week, a cooling trend looks possible although there is uncertainty in the degree of cooling," the NWS said.