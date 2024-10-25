Give Now
Environment

San Diego launches 'climate dashboard' to track progress toward net zero emissions

By Andrew Bowen / Metro Reporter
Published October 25, 2024 at 3:41 PM PDT
San Diego's skyline is shown in this undated photo.
Milan Kovacevic
/
KPBS
San Diego's skyline is shown in this undated photo.

San Diego launched an online dashboard this week that aims to increase transparency and accountability around its climate action goal of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2035.

The city emitted the equivalent of 8.6 million metric tons of carbon dioxide in 2022, the most recent year with available data. San Diegans have to cut that number in half by 2030 to stay on track, meaning emissions reductions will have to accelerate over the next few years.

San Diego's Chief Sustainability Officer Shelby Busó said emissions are trending downward, and that progress can be incremental and nonlinear.

"We've had some baby steps to get this all off the ground, but we expect some giant leaps over the next couple of years," Busó said.

A sunny sky shines over downtown San Diego on July 25, 2020.
Environment
RELATED: San Diego agrees to annual greenhouse gas reduction targets in landmark climate deal
Andrew Bowen

The dashboard allows users to sort through 190 individual actions identified in the city's 2022 update to its Climate Action Plan. Some actions are ongoing, such as recapturing methane emissions from landfills, while others have a clearer end point, such as updating the city's Bicycle Master Plan and developing new design standards to install bike lanes more quickly.

Most of the city's greenhouse gas emissions — 54% — come from cars and trucks. Driving in the city went up slightly in 2022, but the average vehicle was slightly less polluting, leading to a 1% decline in transportation emissions compared to 2021.

The city's total emissions went down 2% in 2022, with the greatest drop coming from a 4% decline in emissions from natural gas usage. Emissions from electricity also went down 4% due to increased usage of renewable energy sources.

Busó said she hopes the dashboard will inspire more San Diegans to learn about the city's efforts around climate change and consider ways they can get involved.

"If there are partners who find something of interest on this dashboard, a program or an action where you think you can be of assistance or have an innovative idea, then we would love to hear from you," Busó said.

