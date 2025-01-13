Fire weather warning in effect this week in San Diego County

Dry and windy conditions are in the forecast Monday and through mid-week in San Diego County, with critical fire weather expected for valleys, coastal mountain slopes, and chances of light rain west of the mountains next weekend, forecasters said.

A fire weather warning will be in effect from 4 p.m. Monday until at least 6 p.m. Wednesday for inland valleys and mountain areas, according to the National Weather Service.

Coastal San Diego will see mostly sunny weather through the week, with highs in the mid-60s.

Inland valleys should expect some gusty winds leading into Tuesday, with a mix of partly cloudy and sunny conditions coming in by mid-week, and highs ranging from the low 60s to low 70s.

Mountain areas are expected to see sunny and clear conditions through the week, with chances of rain, snow and partly cloudy conditions by the weekend.

"Breezy conditions persist into Sunday afternoon with northeast winds gusting around 25 to 40 mph and humidity falling back to 10% to 15%, maintaining areas of critical fire weather conditions. Winds gusts briefly fall below 35 mph Sunday evening," the NWS said.

On Sunday, downtown San Diego was mostly sunny, with a high near 67 and light wind. The overnight low was expected to be around 43.

Monday's San Diego surf forecast includes a moderate-risk rip current, with surf from 2 to 4 feet, water temperature 55 to 57 and west swell from 280 degrees.

Marine forecaster said breezy offshore flow increases Monday afternoon, continuing through Wednesday, with gusts near 15 knots.

No hazardous marine conditions are expected through Friday.