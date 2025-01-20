Dangerous fire conditions expected Monday in San Diego County

Dangerous conditions, red flag warnings and harsh winds are expected in San Diego County, forecasters said.

Red flag warnings for potential wildfire danger will be in effect from 10 a.m. Monday to at least 10 p.m. Tuesday for the inland valley and mountain areas throughout the county, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasts call for northeast and east winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible, and isolated gusts over 75 mph on the favored coastal slopes of the San Diego County Mountains.

Public safety power shutoffs could also go into effect from 6 a.m. Monday to noon Wednesday due to "future weather concern" in the Santee area, San Diego Gas & Electric said.

"Winds will begin to increase Monday afternoon, peaking in intensity overnight into Tuesday morning," the NWS said. "Confidence for winds over 40 mph are about 65-80% across the mountains and 35-50% for inland valleys and foothills. Widespread wind gusts over 30 mph will occur across inland valleys west of the mountains, with local gusts over 60 mph below passes and through canyons."

Coastal San Diego will see a mix of partly cloudy and clear conditions through the week, with highs in the mid-60s to low 70s.

Inland valleys should also expect some partly cloudy conditions in the mornings and light winds this week, with some sun and highs reaching the low 70s.

Mountain areas are expected to see mostly sunny conditions through the week, with highs averaging in the 50s and a slight chance of showers and snow level at 5000 feet in the morning by the weekend.

Monday's San Diego surf forecast includes a moderate-risk rip current, with surf from 2 to 4 feet and west swell from 280 degrees.

Marine forecasters said strong winds could develop Monday night, with strong gusts up to 25 knots possible over the waters late Monday night into Tuesday morning. No hazardous marine conditions are expected through Wednesday.

Additionally, a small craft advisory will be in effect from 10 p.m. Monday to at least 10 a.m. Tuesday for coastal waters from San Mateo Point to the Mexican Border and out to 30 nautical miles from San Mateo Point waters to the Mexican border extending 30 to 60 nautical miles out, including San Clemente Island.

"Offshore flow will develop late Monday with Santa Ana Winds late Monday through Tuesday, and possibly again Thursday," the NWS said.