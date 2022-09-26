Increased resources give San Diego county a better outlook for monkeypox

The latest update from the San Diego County Health Department shows 404 total monkeypox cases in the region. But health officials say there’s been a slowdown.

"We may have had a peak around August 6th in terms of the most amount of cases that we were seeing, and we continue to to see a downward trend in cases since that time," Dr. Ankita Kadakia, the deputy public health officer for San Diego County, said.

County records show a peak of 57 cases during the week ending August 6th. Since then, the numbers have been declining.

Kadakia said declaring a health emergency in early August allowed the county to access state funding to build up its testing, vaccine supplies and infrastructure.

But because there was a vaccine shortage at first, using a different method to give the vaccines was a game changer.

"Now we’re able to do intradermal vaccines so this is vaccination that is given just below the skin and that can give us up to five doses per vial," Kadakia said, "which definitely impacted epidemiology curve meaning more people with more shots in arms means fewer cases of m. pox."

She said the county is also able to offer more vaccination events. High priority is given to gay and bisexual men, who are at high risk for the disease, and those who have been exposed. The vaccine is a two dose series.

"We do have a mass vaccination event that has been occurring last week, this week, and next week, where we have 500 vaccines available a day Tuesday through Saturdays and this is at the Golden Hills Community Club, also known as the Golden Hills Rec Center, which is in Balboa Park," she said.

Vaccines are also available at clinics around the county. People can make appointments online at MyTurn.ca.gov.



Clinic sites:

Balboa Park Golden Hill Community Clubhouse

2464 Russ Blvd, San Diego, CA 92102

East Public Health Center

367 N. Magnolia Ave, El Cajon, CA 92020

North Central Public Health Center

5055 Ruffin Rd., San Diego, CA 92123

North Coastal Live Well Health Center

1701 Mission Ave., Oceanside, CA 92058

North Inland Public Health Center

649 W. Mission Ave, Escondido, CA 92025

