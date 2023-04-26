Give Now
Health

Do you rely on telehealth for opioids, ADHD medications or other controlled substance prescriptions? We want to hear from you

By Katie Hyson / Racial Justice and Social Equity Reporter
Published April 26, 2023 at 4:44 PM PDT
Air Force retiree Berthienna Ogden uses the VA's Video Connect telehealth service as part of a 2019 VA demonstration in this undated photo.
Department of Veterans Affairs
Air Force retiree Berthienna Ogden uses the VA's Video Connect telehealth service as part of a 2019 VA demonstration in this undated photo.

The COVID-19 public health emergency declaration will end on May 11. Many changes will go into effect that day, including that patients will no longer be able to use telehealth to access prescriptions for controlled substances.

Medically prescribed controlled substances range from drugs considered to have a low potential for abuse, such as codeine-containing cough syrups, to drugs with a high potential for abuse, including high-potency painkillers like fentanyl and amphetamines used to treat attention deficit disorders.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services considers telehealth a vital tool to improve health equity for patients who are homeless, live in rural areas, lack transportation or time to visit in person or face other access barriers.

How Telehealth Helps Providers Deliver Care

KPBS wants to know how this change will impact San Diegans who have relied on telehealth for controlled substance prescriptions during the pandemic.

Why do you choose telehealth and for what controlled substance prescriptions?

What barriers will you face to getting these prescriptions in person?

Answer in the form below. Your thoughts and experiences may be included in an upcoming story.

Katie Hyson
Katie Hyson reports on racial justice and social equity for KPBS. She moved here from Gainesville, Florida, where she reported on the same beat. Prior to journalism, she advised immigrants, administered an organic farm, and offered nonprofit assistance to sex workers. She loves sunshine, adrenaline and a great story.
