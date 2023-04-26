Do you rely on telehealth for opioids, ADHD medications or other controlled substance prescriptions? We want to hear from you

The COVID-19 public health emergency declaration will end on May 11. Many changes will go into effect that day, including that patients will no longer be able to use telehealth to access prescriptions for controlled substances.

Medically prescribed controlled substances range from drugs considered to have a low potential for abuse, such as codeine-containing cough syrups, to drugs with a high potential for abuse, including high-potency painkillers like fentanyl and amphetamines used to treat attention deficit disorders.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services considers telehealth a vital tool to improve health equity for patients who are homeless, live in rural areas, lack transportation or time to visit in person or face other access barriers.

How Telehealth Helps Providers Deliver Care

KPBS wants to know how this change will impact San Diegans who have relied on telehealth for controlled substance prescriptions during the pandemic.

