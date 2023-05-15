Think the COVID threat is over? It's not for these people

It's still a real problem. I mean, people often ask me, you know, is this now like the flu? And I'm like, no, it's like COVID. It is a different virus. Flu has a very specific seasonality to it. That's not what we see yet with COVID. Even at 150 deaths a day, which is way below where it was — even if today is the new standard, that's 50,000 deaths a year. I think that should be unacceptable to us. So I see COVID as an ongoing threat, a real challenge to the health and well-being of the American people. And, you know, we know how to defeat this thing, but we've got to keep pressing. And we've got to build better vaccines and better treatments to make sure that we get even more and more effective over time.
Now there's kind of, like, a stop button happening to it. Like, OK, we're done with this public health emergency. But there are thousands of people that are still left dealing with the impact of it.
A lot of long-haulers were mild — managed it at home, so they're not going to be captured. New long-haulers will not be captured [in data tracking].
So, what now?
Both Fisseha and Chung acknowledge progress in accessibility because of the pandemic: the normalization of telehealth appointments; working from home; and vaccines getting healthcare coverage. But both feel there is plenty of progress still to be made.
Chung on those developments: "As a community of people with disabilities, we're still being marginalized. But I think that as that margin widens, in some way, that there is more acceptance."
