Planned Parenthood staff vote to unionize

Three hundred fifty Planned Parenthood of the Pacific Southwest healthcare workers in San Diego county voted to join SEIU-United Healthcare Workers West (SEIU-UHW) this week.



Why it matters

Workers say there has been an influx in patients coming from out of state to get care following the overturning of Roe v Wade last year, and that has affected the quality of care the staff is able to provide.

“We can't provide care in a way that's consistent with the agency's mission and values if we're not taking care of our own people in a way that's consistent with those mission and values," said Libby Kusiak, a certified physician associate at Planned Parenthood of the Pacific Southwest who voted to join the union.



By the numbers

Workers from 26 Planned Parenthood of the Pacific Southwest facilities voted to join SEIU-UHW. The union represents more than 100,000 healthcare workers in the state.



Closer look

Kusiak said she voted to join the union to make sure her voice is heard.

“Despite all of these suggestions for improvements, it's like blinders and earmuffs from upper management that they don't hear anything we're saying, or it's not in alignment with their business model,” she said.

Planned Parenthood of the Pacific Southwest declined to be interviewed. In an email President and CEO Darrah Johnson said, "We look forward to continuing to work together with our staff and now, SEIU-UHW, to ensure Planned Parenthood of the Pacific Southwest is a compassionate and affirming place to give and get care."