Covered California officials hope additional financial assistance will bridge enrollment gap

Open enrollment for Covered California is here again, with options to change or start coverage this month through Jan. 31, 2024. Program officials said around 100,000 uninsured San Diegans are eligible for financial assistance through the health insurance marketplace or Medi-Cal.

Covered California leaders and supporters were at Cesar Chavez Park in Barrio Logan Tuesday, kicking off a state-wide tour to educate the public about subsidized health insurance coverage options.

There’s a record low 6.5% of Californians who are uninsured, according to Covered California leaders. But, UCLA researchers estimate 1.3 million uninsured residents qualify for free or low-cost health coverage through Covered California or Medi-Cal.

“Nearly 70% of uninsured Americans cite the high price of health care as their primary barrier to getting covered,” Jessica Altman, Covered California’s executive director, said. “That is why we are working to bridge the gap in affordability.”

Altman said two-thirds of Covered California enrollees are eligible for health plans costing $10 a month or less. She said there are more financial incentives than in previous years, thanks to an extension of benefits from the federal American Rescue Plan and the Inflation Reduction Act. The most recent state budget also includes a subsidy program to further lower costs for about 600,000 residents.

“I believe — and I believe the state’s budget is a reflection of those values — health care really is a human right,” said Steve Padilla, a state Senator for California’s 18th district.

Altman said Covered California is trying to reach certain communities that are less likely to enroll in health care coverage.

“Including our Latino and African American communities — including those who have recently immigrated to California,” Altman said. “So it’s so important that we share information about how all this works because our healthcare system is complicated.”

While factors that contribute to those lower enrollment rates are complex, Altman said one key reason is trust in government. She said it is important for people to know all consultations are kept confidential.

“Your information will not be used in any way,” said Inez González Perezchica, executive director of MANA de San Diego.. “I understand that trust in government is in decline, but this is so important, and you must do this and see what your options are to cover your family.”

Covered California hit record-high enrollment numbers during the pandemic, but officials said 6.5% of state residents remaining uninsured is too high.

“Share with your neighbors, share with your friends, with your family that these resources exist and that they’re out there to help families so that we don’t get to the point where you’re on the verge of losing stability because you didn't access (health care),” Liz Ramirez, CEO of The Chicano Federation said.

Re-enrollment in Medi-Cal, which offers coverage to low-income Californians, started again in June after a three-year pandemic hiatus. Altman said if people did not re-enroll or do not meet Medi-Cal’s income requirements anymore, Covered California has options for them.

“That is where Covered California steps in,” Altman said. “That is where our financial assistance is available. We’ve launched a special program — the Medi-Cal to Covered California Program — to make that transition as seamless as possible.”

People can check online to see different options and rates. Open enrollment continues through January 31st.