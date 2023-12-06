Light the Way Parade marks start of holiday season at Rady Children's Hospital

The 6th annual Light the Way Parade of Lights on Rady Children's Hospital's main campus will kick off at 6 p.m. Wednesday, offering a holiday light show for sick or injured children.

Wednesday evening, city of San Diego Lifeguards and other first responders will do a countdown just before the hospital lights go out at 6 p.m., and then signal back and forth with patients and their families inside the hospital windows.

"It's a spectacle of lights put on for the patients," a statement from Rady reads. "The children get to have an event put on for them, that they can see and feel a part of."

Following the light show, first responders will parade their vehicles around the hospital with lights and sirens signifying the start of the holiday season.

According to the hospital, this event is part of the Rady Children's annual giving campaign, Light the Way, which brings families and our entire community together during the holiday season.

Rady Children's Hospital is a 524-bed facility and is the largest children's hospital in California. It is a non-profit organization that relies on donations.

To learn more about Rady Children's holiday events and giving options, including year-end giving, visit www.radyfoundation.org.