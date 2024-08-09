Nurses union prepares for strike at Rady Children's Hospital after talks fail

A union representing nurses at children's hospitals is preparing for a five-day strike of more than 1,600 employees at Rady Children's Hospital later this month, it was announced Friday.

United Nurses of Children's Hospital Teamsters Local 1699 intends to begin a strike at 7 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 19 and end at 6:59 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24 following failed negotiations between the hospital and the union.

"After the membership voted down the hospital's latest offer, we wanted to swiftly get back to the table to try to secure a fair contract for our 1,600 nurses," said Katie Langenstrass, executive director of UNOCH 1699. "Despite making our demands clear, the hospital has yet again refused to offer us the wages we are asking for and have forced us back out to the picket line.

"While there were some improvements in the latest offer, it was evident that the hospital was attempting to divide us by reallocating money from some members to others. This is unacceptable. As Teamsters, we stand united in our fight for a fair contract that benefits all nurses."

Hospital officials described the offer — its third to the union — as "fair, competitive and sustainable and allocated available funds to the areas we believe are of greatest need."

As a result of UNOCH filing its 10-day notice to strike, Rady is entering its strike contingency plan to "ensure the hospital can continue to be the pediatric safety net for the community's children and families."

Both sides claim they are open to negotiations in good faith with the other. The union may withdraw its 10-day notice before the strike commences.

UNOCH Teamsters Local 1699 represents professional nurses, therapists and technicians dedicated to the care of infants, children and their families.