Unionized nurses at Rady Children’s Hospital reach tentative contract before strike

Days ahead of a planned strike, unionized nurses reached a tentative contract agreement with Rady Children's Hospital, described by union leaders as "the best contract offer in decades," it was announced Tuesday.

United Nurses of Children's Hospital Teamsters Local 1699 had been preparing for a five-day strike of more than 1,600 employees at Rady starting at 7 a.m. Monday and ending at 6:59 a.m. Aug. 24, following previous failed negotiations between the hospital and the union.

The latest contract offer — which builds on an Aug. 3 contract offer and adds an additional increase of $1.6 million in the form of a $1,000 bonus for every registered nurse in the bargaining unit — will go to the union membership for a ratification vote Thursday.

"Given this context... there is no doubt that we have reached a pivotal moment in these negotiations," according to the Teamsters. "While we realize this last offer is not perfect, our collective efforts over the last few months have resulted in the best contract offer in decades. The across-the- board wage increases and market adjustments make us competitive or surpassing other San Diego hospitals."

The offer is Rady's "Last, Best and Final Offer," and if members do not ratify it, the hospital's proposal for year one across-the-board increases will be reduced from the current 9% to 8%.

As a result of UNOCH filing its 10-day notice to strike last week, Rady entered its strike contingency plan to "ensure the hospital can continue to be the pediatric safety net for the community's children and families."

Both sides claimed they were open to negotiations in good faith with the other. The union may withdraw its 10-day notice before the strike is scheduled to commence Monday.

UNOCH Teamsters Local 1699 represents professional nurses, therapists and technicians dedicated to the care of infants, children and their families.