FDA study found harmful bacteria in multiple tattoo ink brands

Tattoos, a longstanding form of personal expression, are worn by about one-third of U.S. adults, according to the Pew Research Center.

While tattoo aftercare is a major concern for infections, new research from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration found that 35% of tattoo and permanent makeup inks are contaminated with harmful bacteria. The study tested 75 in total.

Tattoo artists at the Good Life Tattoo Shop in the East Village of San Diego take great pride in their work, focusing on both exceptional artistry and client safety.

Heidi de Marco / KPBS Michael Angelo Alvarado, 27, photographed in South Park, San Diego, on August 14, 2024.

Anthony Concepcion has been a tattoo apprentice at the shop for three years. He said the shop buys tattoo ink from a reputable local distributor.

“The slightest chance that there's some bacteria in my ink, I wouldn't even know. If they didn't get tested, I wouldn't have any idea about it. And then I would just assume that it might be something that I did,” he said. “I just try to make sure that everything I do is clean, you know, so that the chance of an infection or anything is significantly lower.”

UC San Diego Health laser and dermatology director Dr. Arisa Ortiz has studied cosmetic tattoos. She said complications from tattoo inks extend beyond infections to include autoimmune and allergic reactions.

“At the university we see all kinds of complications to tattoo inks, not just infections, but autoimmune reactions, allergic reactions. This paper really brings up an issue that needs to be looked at more closely,” Ortiz said.

Despite the risks, many tattoo enthusiasts are willing to accept them for the sake of their artistic expression.

Michael Angelo Alvarado is a trainer at South Park Fitness. He’s adorned with a series of colorful tattoos that cascade from his head down to his feet, including a full sleeve of intricate artwork.

“It doesn't matter to me, honestly. I feel like I've really committed to, like, the lifestyle of getting tattooed and I intend on getting most of my body covered,” he said.

Physical therapist Kyle Dorsey said he has no hesitation about getting more tattoos, even after learning about the contaminated ink. Each of his pieces has special meaning, like the one on his bicep commemorating his grandfather.

“His dog tags from his time in the Army Air Corp. I put it here in my bicep cause it symbolizes the strength that he gave me,” he said.

Heidi de Marco / KPBS Kyle Dorsey, 31, photographed in the neighborhood of South Park, San Diego on August 13, 2024.

Anthony Concepcion’s mentor and tattoo artist who goes by Thakuya said each ink bottle at the Good Life Tattoo Shop can be traced back to the specific brand and batch in case they need to file a complaint.

“So I’ve seen different brands come up and different brands like disappear. But I stick with those that are tried and true,” he said.

Thakuya said that in almost three decades of creating art, he has never had to report a case of possibly contaminated ink and hopes it stays that way.

