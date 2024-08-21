Give Now
Health

We want to hear from you: Did you have a painful experience getting an IUD?

By Ashley Rusch / Producer
Published August 21, 2024 at 4:46 PM PDT
A copper IUD is shown close up on May 20, 2021.
Business Wire via AP
A copper IUD is shown close up on May 20, 2021.

If you’ve ever had an intrauterine device (IUD) inserted, chances are you wouldn’t call the experience “comfortable.” In fact, dozens of women have been posting about their painful procedures on social media platforms like TikTok.

Earlier this month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance about IUD pain management. The agency now recommends a shared “decision-making process” between patients and physicians about the risks and benefits of pain management tools.

KPBS Midday Edition wants to hear from you: Did you have a painful experience with IUD insertion? What was your conversation with your doctor like? Have you ever felt like your pain was misunderstood or minimized at the doctor’s office?

Enter your answer below or give us a call at (619) 452-0228 and leave a message with your name and the neighborhood you’re calling from. Please leave your contact information if you’re interested in participating in our conversation about reproductive care.

Health WomenHealth Care
Ashley Rusch
Ashley Rusch is a producer for KPBS Midday Edition. Before joining KPBS, she was an associate producer at LAist 89.3, where she worked on AirTalk with Larry Mantle, Weekend Edition and All Things Considered.
