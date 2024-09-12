Dogs offer protection and companionship for some homeless women

Susan Castro has been homeless on and off for about 20 years. At 63, Castro's face reveals a lifetime of hardships of living on the streets.

“Part of that is because I made some poor decisions. But part of it is my age and my health,” Castro said. “I had domestic violence in several circumstances. And I had yeah, I had mostly like suicide attempts and I was hospitalized 13 times in nine years.”

About 10 months ago, she adopted Ralph, a scruffy 6-year-old Norfolk Terrier. It was just a few weeks after her previous dog, Mickey passed away.

“I noticed right away. The first night, I was just concerned. There’s been times I've been scared and I walked around all night long,” said Castro, who sleeps with a long wooden stick by her side.

“He’s my bodyguard. He’s my annoyance. He’s just everything wrapped up into one.”

For Castro, Ralph is more than just a pet. He is a steadfast friend, a source of comfort and a guardian of sorts.

Heidi de Marco / KPBS Ralph lays in his bed on Aug. 7, 2024 in Oceanside, Calif. Susan Castro adopted Ralph, a 6-year-old Norfolk terrier, to be her companion and protector.

Data show that individuals experiencing homelessness in San Diego County face significantly higher rates of victimization than the rest of the population. They are 15 times more likely to be robbed and face higher rates of domestic violence and aggravated assault.

“I sleep outside, and so I need to know if somebody's coming up close to me because it could be dangerous. And also the dog makes them know anybody that comes near me that I know that they're there,” Castro said.

Women experiencing homelessness are at an increased risk of violence and harassment. A 2022 survey of homeless women in Los Angeles County found that 43% said they faced threats, 35% said they had been attacked and 20% were coerced into unwanted sexual activity.

Heidi de Marco / KPBS Susan Castro, 63, is photographed on Aug. 7, 2024 in Oceanside, Calif. She said her dogs are more than just pets to her.

San Diego County Sheriff’s Deputy Amber Sprague met Castro while on patrol in Oceanside.

“She's been out to our events with Project Street Vet a couple of times to get her dogs vaccinated and flea and tick medication and those kinds of things. In the last event she brought her new dog. It’s her little baby,” Sprague said.

Sprague said having a dog, big or small, is important for women living alone on the street. Part of her work is to help connect people experiencing homelessness and their dogs with resources.

“What I’ve seen is that their animal is everything. They’re willing to sacrifice going into housing or shelters because they have their dog and they’re not willing to leave their dog.”

It's estimated that up to 25% of homeless people have pets.

Sandy Myskowski spent 2 years living in her car and on the streets with Isaac, a 60-pound pitbull mix. She credits him for protecting her life more than once.

“Some rough nights. Just a few times, fortunately,” Myskowski recalled. “He knows if I don't redirect him, that his job is to be the protector. And it's always really scary because I do know friends whose dogs have been stabbed. And I'm very fortunate I never went through anything that severe, obviously. I still have my boy.”

Gillian Grace found her soulmate in Caboose. She adopted the loyal and protective husky mix after a bad break up.

“That was one of the worst relationships I’ve ever been in,” Grace said in tears.

A 2021 national PALS survey published by the Urban Resource Institute and the National Domestic Violence Hotline found half of domestic violence survivors would not consider shelter for themselves without their pet. And 91% reported their pets' emotional support and physical protection as crucial for their survival and healing.

The findings resonate with Grace who said Caboose offers both physical and emotional security.

Heidi de Marco / KPBS Gillian Grace and her dog Caboose photographed on Sept. 4, 2024.

“We were living in an RV, and a man began stalking me. He would try to break in all the time. So I went, got him, and I never saw that man again. And, just the initial sight of him. And for the last couple of years has been just helping me heal,” Grace said.

Grace and Caboose are now staying at Father Joe’s Villages. Many of San Diego’s temporary shelters and safe parking lots say they're pet-friendly. Grace said Caboose helps her cope with past trauma involving men and adapting to life in a shelter.

“I don't have a constant fear and anxiety all the time like I used to. Like I can relax,” Grace said.

A 2024 Animal Welfare journal study found that 47% of homeless participants lived with their dog in a tent, 45% in a vehicle and 8% couch-surfed or stayed in shelters.

But some supportive housing options for people experiencing or at risk of homelessness require dogs to be certified as emotional support animals.

That’s what Castro had to do before she and Ralph moved into Greenbrier Village in Oceanside, an integrative housing community.

“Outside you sort of keep on your toes. You have to keep your game face on. Being able to just go to sleep, it was just so refreshing. It was safe,” Castro said of her first night in her new apartment.

After months of waiting, she moved into a studio apartment last month. And Ralph is finally getting some well deserved rest.

“Oh, he’s been sleeping like crazy. He doesn’t have to necessarily listen so good because I’m protected inside. I think that he feels a relief in that.”