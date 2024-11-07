Poway Unified embraces inclusion with new sports program

Hailey Grainger is a 10th-grader at Del Norte High School. She’s one of the many students participating in a new physical education class that brings students of all abilities together.

“We're practicing for a big game that's going to come up on the first day of November." she said. "And I'm pretty sure that it's going to be the best. And I am really excited for it.”

She said she was struggling to make new friends after moving to San Diego from Canada. That's until she joined this new class.

“To be honest, these classes, they're really the best. I got to meet new people here and they seem to really like me very much,” she said.

It’s called the Unified Champion Schools program . It's designed by Special Olympics Southern California .

“Our program that we're doing in all of the schools to promote acceptance, inclusion. It's where we have our athletes with intellectual disabilities and they're partnered with their peers without intellectual disabilities,” said Lynne Allen, director of special programs for Special Olympics Southern California.

Almost all — 94% — of participating schools report a reduction in bullying, teasing and use of offensive language.

Allen said it also helps reduce stigma.

“People don't know how to interact with athletes with autism or with Down syndrome. And they're kind of just sitting there by themselves,” she said.

Studies show children with disabilities are nearly five times less likely to participate in physical activity compared to children without disabilities.

The program is also breaking down barriers about the limitations of youth with disabilities.

“Students without disabilities see that they can do everything that the typical students can do,” Allen said.

Ashley Sparks is a senior at Del Norte High School. She said the class has changed her perspective.

“I think it definitely has given me a lot more awareness of there's just so many different people and it's just different ways you can accommodate to certain students. And I think it's been really great to work with them and just get to know everyone's personalities,” she said.

The disabilities vary. Some students have aides to help them physically or with processing but all students are encouraged to support each other on the field.

Suzanne Milanovich, a coach for Del Norte High School, said more schools should consider the program.

“I've taught adaptive (physical education) before, but this is completely different. And it's also, the both sets of kids, the kids with disabilities and the kids without. They have grown so much, just even in these first eight weeks,” she said.

The program started with Poway and Del Norte High Schools. Poway Unified School District recently committed to implementing the program across all grade levels starting with high schools. Program leaders say this approach will build a culture of inclusion from the start.

At their first official soccer game, students from Del Norte and Poway High Schools had their moment in the spotlight.

It was complete with fans, cheerleaders, a drum line and plenty of school spirit.

“That's kind of my goal too, is to make them feel like the other kids do when they go to an away game. They deserve to feel that exact same way as our football team or our volleyball team,” Milanovich said.

Hailey’s dad, William Grainger, cheered her on from the stands. He said she’s not much of a sports person, but wants to participate.

“It’s helped her get out of her shell and get physical. So this is great for her to get out and run around. I hope it will continue,” he said.

For these students, the real win isn’t on the scoreboard. It’s in the friendships, acceptance and inclusion they are building together.

“I didn’t thought I had it in me, but, hey, here I am,” Hailey said. “Thanks to like all the teachers and the classmates that do for me, I'm kind of, like, very grateful. I'm glad to call these people my friends.”