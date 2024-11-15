He's 14. He loves soccer. He's the sole caregiver for his little twin brothers

When I meet him, 14-year-old Mahamat Djouma is doing what many teenagers do in their spare time: dribbling a soccer ball with his foot.

But when he's done, tired and hungry, he doesn't have anyone to welcome him home with a warm plate of food. Instead, he has a world of responsibilities: He's the sole caregiver for his 5-year-old twin brothers, Hassan and Hissein, who are waiting for him in their mud brick home in a refugee camp in eastern Chad.

Mahamat and his brothers are refugees from Sudan — among the 10 million who've been displaced by the violence of the civil war that broke out in April 2023. The U.N. calls it the world's largest humanitarian crisis. Both aid experts and the refugees themselves bemoan a lack of support due to funding shortfalls and difficulty in reaching those in need of food, shelter, health care and other assistance. When I spent a week visiting camps in Chad in September, one refugee elder, Yahya Adam Nadhif, asked me: Do Americans know what is happening to us?

For 14-year-old Mahamat Djouma, soccer is a joyful break from the responsibilities of caring for his 5-year-old twin brothers. The young refugee arrived in Chad from Sudan as an unaccompanied minor and is the sole caretaker for his siblings. He has to find work to earn money to buy food for them and for himself.

In this huge and unfolding crisis, there are certain groups who seem the most vulnerable and yet are overlooked by the systems meant to help them.

"Nobody's looking out, really, for people who fall through the cracks of assistance because there are too many new people coming in," says Sasha Chanoff , the executive director of RefugePoint, which has operations in Chad.

Kids on their own

Unaccompanied minors like Mahamat and his brothers are one such population.

Claire Harbage/NPR Mahamat DJouma, 14, with two of his younger brothers at the soccer field where he likes to play. He has nicknames for the boys: "Doctor" for Hassan, because his mother had said he took his time emerging from her womb during birth, and "Azak" for Hissein, which means intelligent in Arabic. "Because he's smart," Mahamat adds proudly.

According to UNICEF, which tracks child refugees, there are 3,310 unaccompanied and separated refugee children in Chad. Either they came on their own or lost touch with their parents in Chad, which is the country with the largest number of Sudanese refugees. Over 600,000 have come since the civil war began; those who've fled previous conflicts bring the number to over 1 million.

Some of these youngsters are taken in by other refugees or friends of their family who've made the trek. Others like Mahamat fend largely for themselves, often while caring for younger siblings.

"The crisis is quite huge," says Francesca Cazzato, UNICEF's chief of child protection in Chad. "The thing is that in the situation of Sudan, many of the refugee children that we see are in very, very complicated situations and very vulnerable and at risk of being exploited."

An ordinary life, upended

Before the civil war, Mahamat led a quiet, normal life in his village of Garadaya in Darfur in Western Sudan. He'd go to school, come home to eat dinner and then head back out to play with his friends.

His mother fell ill a few months after the conflict erupted in April 2023. Mahamat doesn't know exactly what was wrong but her chest was swollen, he remembers. Since both warring parties had attacked hospitals and other health-care facilities, she was not able to get treatment and died within a matter of days.

The war was closing in on Mahamat's family. One day in June, his father left the house to buy food and other supplies from a bigger town and never returned. Mahamat says at that point the villagers had started hearing from nearby communities that the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) — a group that evolved from a largely Arab militia that committed atrocities in a genocide 20 years ago — was conducting an ethnic cleansing campaign of African tribes in areas they control in Darfur. Mahamat and his siblings were among the targeted people.

Mahawat Zakaria Jouma, 14, arrived to Chad from Sudan without his parents. He is now taking care of his siblings as well as providing for an older brother who is working at a farm, all while living in Milé refugee camp and trying to go to school.

News came that the RSF attacked a neighboring village, rounding up older boys and men and killing them. Word was their next target would be Mahamat's village, just an hour's walk away.

"One of our neighbors and a friend of my father came and took me and my brothers and said we had to leave now or we would be killed," the teen recalls. "The RSF were chasing us out of Sudan. So we ran and had to leave my grandmother [who was too frail to join them] behind.

"We still have no idea what happened to our father," he adds.

Traveling with one of their adult neighbors, the boys walked more than 10 hours to get to Chad. Mahamat, who's about 6 feet tall and very thin, says he carried one of his brothers on his back most of the way. They ended up at the camp near Guereda in eastern Chad. Mahamat's older brother, who'd also fled, joined them for a while, then left.

Those first few weeks in Chad were difficult, Mahamat says — and not just because of the shortage of food and other forms of humanitarian aid. The adult neighbor who accompanied Mahamat and his brothers had left to search for his own relatives. So they were on their own.

Mahawat Zakaria Jouma's younger brothers, Hassan and Hussein, sit together on a bench at the soccer field where their brother likes to play.

Mahamat did find some distant relatives who had fled Sudan during the Darfur genocide 20 years ago and had lived at the refugee camp ever since. They became a comforting presence for him to talk to but had limited resources to help. Mahamat has had to find work to feed himself and his young brothers — and he's also had to support them emotionally.

"My brothers still don't know that my mother is dead, they don't know what death is, they don't understand it," he says. "They used to ask about her a lot, and I would try to tell them stories about her, but it's been over a year now and they ask less."

I interviewed Mahamat outside the small mud brick hut where he and his brothers live; he says his distant relatives at the camp gave it to him. It's a single room with a mat on the floor where the three of them sleep. There's no roof — just a plastic tarp.

That's a constant worry for Mahamat.

"Our house leaks water so when it rains I have to find a place for me and my brothers to sleep," he says. His tone is serious and matter-of-fact. His head hangs low as he speaks; he looks at the inside of his elbow and picks at the ants around his feet.

Last year, Mahamat attended school. His distant relatives at the camp helped pay for his school fees. But going to school meant he couldn't spend the day looking for work, which meant that he and his brothers were often hungry during the academic term.

"I have a hard time focusing in classes when I am hungry and I get headaches," he says.

This year he dropped out because he couldn't afford the fees — and he needs to find work to earn money to buy food. His dreams of going to university and becoming a teacher or a doctor are slipping away, he says.

"I'm not afraid of responsibilities but the thing that scares me the most is that I have a financial problem," he says.

There aren't many job opportunities for refugees — especially a 14-year-old. Occasionally Mahamat finds work making bricks out of clay. He and a friend together can make about 1,000 bricks over 4 days, earning the equivalent of about $6.50. They split the pay. Mahamat spends most of that money on flour and other grains to make a porridge he and his brothers eat twice a day for as long as it lasts. He says he tries to stretch supplies so they will last around 15 days.

I saw Mahamat and his brothers two days in a row. On both days he told me they'd each had a small bowl of porridge for breakfast but that there was no lunch or dinner. It had been a few weeks since he last made bricks, he says, and breakfast was all he could afford. He'd have to find work soon or borrow money, he adds, or else they'd go without eating.

Then there's the matter of water. Fetching water is Mahamat's least favorite chore. The nearest source — a stream in a valley — is a 30-minute walk away. Sometimes he can borrow a donkey from other refugees to make the trip but mostly has to carry the heavy jerrycan by himself. The water he gets from one trip lasts them only a day.

"[Mahamat] is carrying the weight of the world on his shoulders, very valiantly. But how long can you expect a 14-year-old to do that?" says Theresa S. Betancourt , director of the research program on children and adversity at Boston College. She says that in her studies of refugees she has seen children in situations like his who eventually get an opportunity to go back to school and are cared for by a foster family.

"This is the kind of person who would really flourish, I think, if given that opportunity," Betancourt says. "What's concerning is to hear how under-resourced this environment is. It's really neglected, and there isn't a targeted solution to triage kids facing adversity in that setting, which really paints a grim picture for the long term prospects for a young man like that."

Claire Harbage/NPR Charities like World Vision have created a playground area for refugee kids in eastern Chad.

When Mahamat is not home to watch his brothers, they spend time in a section of the camp that aid groups like World Vision and UNICEF have turned into a play area for kids — there's even playground equipment. Other times, the twins hang out with other children near their hut.

There are few things in his life that bring him joy, Mahamat says. He loves his brothers and teases them with a compassionate cheeky smile. He's given them nicknames: "Doctor" for Hassan, because their mom said he took his time coming out of the womb during birth, and "Azak" for Hissein, which means intelligent in Arabic. "Because he's smart," Mahamat adds proudly.

And of course … there's soccer. Mahamat lights up when he talks about Barcelona, his favorite team, and Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal, his favorite players. If he had more money, he says he would first fix their leaking roof, then buy clothes for his brothers, soccer cleats for himself and a soccer jersey too.

"I'm ok with any team's soccer jersey," he says laughing. "Except for Real Madrid (Barcelona's rival team), I wouldn't wear that one."

The laughter fades as he remembers playing in a soccer tournament at the refugee camp last year. He'd signed up to join this year as well but now he says he'll have to drop out.

"I can't afford to play anymore," he says. "I have to find work."

But over the four hours I spent with him, he did not complain. He just says: "I have no choice, I have no choice."

Claire Harbage/NPR Maqboula Ahmad Adam, a Sudanese refugee who volunteers with World Vision, says she checks in on Mahamat and his brothers a few times a week. "But the only thing we can do is call them to the child-friendly spaces and provide counseling and advice on how to be safe from the rain and the collapsing huts," she says.

"I know they are suffering here," says Maqboula Ahmad Adam, a Sudanese refugee who volunteers with World Vision. She says she checks in on Mahamat and his brothers a few times a week. "But the only thing we can do is call them to the child-friendly spaces and provide counseling and advice on how to be safe from the rain and the collapsing huts."

Part of the problem for unaccompanied minors in Chad — one of the poorest countries in the world — is the overall lack of resources and systems in the country, even for the local population.

"What we really need is to continue to invest, to have more funding, not just to focus on the emergency," says UNICEF's Francesca Cazzato. "But also really to work on what we call the humanitarian nexus, to enforce the local system, to integrate those kids within the local structure, like helping them to get food, helping them to have access to health providers, having a social services network strong enough to support and to follow up on those kids."

"I don't want to raise my brothers here in this environment, I just want to take them somewhere better and safer, somewhere they can go to school," Mahamat says. "The problem is that if they grow up here they will be in the same situation as me, and I don't want them to be like me."

Claire Harbage/NPR Mahamat Djouma, 14, arrived in Chad from Sudan without his parents -- and with his 5-year-old twin brothers, whom he now cares for. He is photographed outside the one-room mud brick home where they live. There's no roof, just a plastic tarp that leaks when it rains.

The only person Mahamat knows who managed to leave the camp is a friend who moved to the United States with his parents under a refugee resettlement program earlier this year.

"The U.S. does actually have a program specifically for unaccompanied minors, where children are identified, referred for resettlement and a receiving family in the U.S. essentially takes them in, and they're fostered into that family," says Sasha Chanoff with RefugePoint. "And it's been largely successful. But that's also pretty rare and challenging for people to access that."

"I feel that I have been forgotten but I am not alone. There are other people like me and some are even in worse situations," Mahamat says. "I still can't stop hoping that maybe things will get better for us somehow."



