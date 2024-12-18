Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Health

Gov. Newsom declares state of emergency in response to bird flu

By Brenden Tuccinardi / Web Producer
Published December 18, 2024 at 1:49 PM PST
This colorized electron microscope image released by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases on March 26, 2024, shows avian influenza A H5N1 virus particles (yellow), grown in Madin-Darby Canine Kidney (MDCK) epithelial cells (blue).
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases
/
Via AP
This colorized electron microscope image released by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases on March 26, 2024, shows avian influenza A H5N1 virus particles (yellow), grown in Madin-Darby Canine Kidney (MDCK) epithelial cells (blue).

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday declared a state of emergency in response to new cases of bird flu detected in dairy cows on Southern California farms.

The virus, also known as Avian Influenza A, has spread to cows in 16 states after it was first detected in Texas and Kansas earlier this year.

The state has detected no person-to-person transmission so far, but 34 human cases have been reported in California.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Local and federal officials have mobilized to track and contain the spread.

“This proclamation is a targeted action to ensure government agencies have the resources and flexibility they need to respond quickly to this outbreak,” Gov. Newsom said in a statement.

California has the largest testing and monitoring system in the nation, according to the governor’s office.

The emergency declaration comes the same day as Federal health officials are addressing the first severe case of bird flu detected in a human during the U.S. outbreak.

Louisiana health officials initially reported the infection last week, saying a person was hospitalized after being exposed to sick and dead birds in backyard flocks.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

The CDC confirmed it as a case of bird flu.There's no indication the person spread it to others, and the case doesn't change the CDC's assessment that the risk to the general public remains low.

Tags

Health California
Brenden Tuccinardi
Brenden Tuccinardi is a web producer at KPBS. He is responsible for writing web stories, copy editing and updating the station’s website. Prior to joining KPBS, Brenden was an assistant English teacher in Madrid, Spain. Before that, he served as Editor in Chief of The Daily Aztec, San Diego State’s independent student newspaper.
See stories by Brenden Tuccinardi
More News