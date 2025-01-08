Rady Children's, Children's Hospital of Orange County announce merger

Children's Hospital of Orange County and Rady Children's Hospital San Diego announced a merger Wednesday, combining the two hospitals into a health care system called Rady Children's Health.

The merger went through a process requiring approval by the California Office of the Attorney General among other regulatory hurdles and was finalized on Dec. 31, 2024.

CHOC and Rady's announced intentions to merge in late 2023 in order to create "one of the nation's most advanced pediatric healthcare systems," a statement from Rady read.

Dr. Patrick Frias, president and CEO of Rady Children's since 2018, will be co-CEO of Rady Children's Health with Kimberly Chavalas Cripe, who has been president and CEO of CHOC since 1997.

"Our shared vision puts children and their families first," Frias said. "Our goal is to ensure families have access to the very best practitioners, treatments and technology available in pediatric medicine."

The health care system will continue to work with local University of California campuses — San Diego and Irvine, respectively — to advance pediatric research and care.

"Children require access to health care, from prevention to critical care, that is tailored to their unique needs and provided by specially trained clinicians in collaboration with families involved at every stage," said Matthew Cook, president and CEO of Children's Hospital Association. "By combining the strengths of two outstanding organizations, Rady Children's Health will enhance access to top pediatric providers, and advocate for policies, practices and performance improvements that will benefit children and families throughout the region."

The two CHOC locations — in Orange and Mission Viejo — and Rady's in San Diego make up the locations of the new health care system. Each hospital will maintain separate medical staff, governing boards and onsite leadership. Patients should not expect any disruption of care, a statement from the organization said.