SANDAG encourages everyone to 'bike anywhere' Thursday

Bike Anywhere Day organizers at SANDAG aim to have at least 10,000 cyclists participate in Thursday's annual Bike Month event.

To incentivize San Diego County residents out of their cars and on their bikes, over 100 local businesses are sponsoring pit stops around the county from 7 to 10 a.m. where volunteers will hand out event t-shirts, bike safety equipment and refreshments. A list of pit stops can be found here.



Why it matters

SANDAG’s Deputy Director of Mobility Planning Jennifer Williamson said they are trying to encourage more people to consider biking as a viable transportation option, not just for commuting.

"The commute might be too long for them, but maybe it’s riding with their child to school, maybe it’s just going to the market or something else that’s nearby and easily accessible," Williamson said.



By the numbers

San Diego County Bike Coalition Executive Director Chloe Lauer said Bike Anywhere Day is also about raising awareness for making the region safer for cyclists.

"Six percent of our roadways are where 54% of the incidents with serious injury and fatalities happen. So if we could just fix a fraction of our roadways, only 6%, we could cut those fatalities and serious injuries in half," Lauer said.



Closer look

For the first time this year, SANDAG is partnering with schools to host pit stops and encourage kids to get out and ride, Williamson said.

"And not only just for the kids, but their parents to realize that it’s a good option for them to get their kids to school too," Williamson said.

The San Diego County Bike Coalition is hosting a pit stop at its downtown office.

"The theme is ‘Follow the yellow brick bike path.' So we’ll be extending this yellow brick road into a bike path that goes from our office to the J Street cycle track," Lauer said.

If you haven’t ridden your bike in a while, Lauer recommends following your ABCs, "Make sure that your air is checked in your tire. Your brakes are checked. Your gear shaft and chain are in good shape."

Wear a helmet and make sure it fits properly — it should sit low on your head about two-fingers widths above your eyebrows — and start local before heading out for longer rides.

"Taking a loop around your neighborhood before you go 10 or more miles," Lauer said.



Looking ahead

SANDAG is also hosting Bike Local Day, Saturday, May 18th. People are encouraged to bike within their communities and take advantage of promotions at local participating businesses.