Wind advisory issued for parts of San Diego County Thursday afternoon

A wind advisory is in effect in parts of the San Diego County from 4 p.m. Thursday until 6 p.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

West winds from 25 mph to 35 mph, with gusts up to 60 mph, are expected in the San Diego County deserts and mountains. Local gusts are expected to reach 70 mph.

The wind advisory is also in effect in Julian, Pine Valley, and Borrego Springs.

The NWS says gusty winds can blow unsecured objects. Tree limbs can be blown down and power outages can result. Windy conditions can create reduced visibility in the deserts from blowing dust.

The NWS recommends using caution when driving, especially those in high-profile vehicles, and to secure outdoor objects.