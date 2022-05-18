Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Local

Bike to Work Day returns Thursday for the first time since 2019

By Emilyn Mohebbi / KPBS Midday Edition Producer,  Jade Hindmon / KPBS Midday Edition Co-Host
Published May 18, 2022 at 4:51 PM PDT
Some cyclists approach a bike trip scanner, embedded in the street on 5th Avenue in San Diego.
Tom Fudge
Two bicyclists are shown riding uphill in Torrey Pines on Feb. 4, 2015.

Bike to Work Day returns Thursday in San Diego for the first time since 2019. The annual event organized by the San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) has been happening for nearly 30 years during bike month in May. It was put on pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thursday's event will have 100 pit stop locations throughout San Diego County, where cyclists can stop for snacks, refreshments, live music, yoga classes and more. The pit stops will be open from 6 to 9 a.m.

Antoinette Meier, director of regional planning at SANDAG joined KPBS Midday Edition to talk about the event and the benefits of commuting on a bike.

"Not only is biking to work a really healthy way to start your day, but it's also a great way to address environmental concerns, traffic congestion and provide people with a great alternative to driving to work," Meier said.

Mayor Todd Gloria stands behind the lectern at a press briefing, April 28, 2022.
Local
RELATED: Gloria says he's committed to bike lanes, even when residents object
Andrew Bowen

She said as more people are encouraged to try bicycling as an alternative form of transportation, SANDAG is working on adding more bikeways through multiple new projects.

"We have built 22 miles of new bikeways so far in the San Diego region, and there are 20 new SANDAG bike projects that are currently in construction, and we'll be opening another 11 miles of bikeways before the end of 2022. So lot's of new bike infrastructure that's safe for people throughout the region," Meier said.

Meier also encouraged people working from home to ride their bike on Thursday before logging on to work.

Cyclists must register for the event on the SANDAG website, where there is also a 2022 Bike to Work Day Pit Stops map and the San Diego Regional Bike Map, where people can map their rides and commute to their destination.

Tags

LocalClimate ChangeTransportation
Emilyn Mohebbi
Emilyn Mohebbi is a producer for KPBS Midday Edition. Her role includes pitching segment ideas, writing web stories, conducting interviews with guests, and audio production.
See stories by Emilyn Mohebbi
Jade Hindmon
Jade Hindmon is KPBS Midday Edition co-host. Prior to making San Diego home, Jade worked in markets across the Southeast and Midwest, building a network of sources to tell the stories of people in each community. She worked as a multimedia journalist and anchor at WRTV in Indianapolis. While there, she launched “The Weekend Edition of Good Morning Indiana” and generated breaking news content for both broadcast and digital platforms. Prior to Indianapolis, she was an anchor and multimedia journalist at FOX Carolina in Greenville, SC. As part of that Emmy Award winning team, she covered elections, landed exclusive interviews, and interviewed presidential candidates. Jade also had the opportunity to cover international news and was able to travel to South Africa during the 2010 World Cup. Jade is a three-time Emmy nominee, a National Association of Black Journalists Salute to Excellence Finalist, and the recipient of a South Carolina Associated Press Award. She is a proud graduate of Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University.
See stories by Jade Hindmon