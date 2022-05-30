In photos: Two years later, remembering a day of unrest in La Mesa

Donald Bloodsworth A crowd of protesters gather at the La Mesa Police Department during a demonstration, May 30, 2020.

Two years ago, the death of George Floyd, who was killed by a Minneapolis police officer, marked the beginning of a national movement with a series of protests demanding justice.

In San Diego County, that same week in May, the arrest of another Black man, Amaurie Johnson, by white police officer Matthew Dages sparked a protest in La Mesa on May 30.

Johnson’s arrest was caught on video and streamed on social media, garnering millions of views.

The social unrest fueled by Floyd's death and Johnson's arrest lasted days across San Diego.

Matthew Bowler A crowd gathers in front of La Mesa Police Department the afternoon before the La Mesa Riot in May 2020.

In the afternoon of May 30, hundreds of people gathered outside of the La Mesa Police Department.

Matthew Bowler Protesters hold signs as they march down Interstate 8 in San Diego in May 2020.

The protesters chanted "Black lives matter" and raised signs that said "No justice, no peace," while they marched down University Avenue.

Matthew Bowler Photo of a masked person overlooking Interstate 8 during the protest in response to the killing of George Floyd in May 2020.

The demonstration resulted in an estimated 1,000 protesters on Interstate 8, blocking traffic in both directions.

Matthew Bowler This photo shows an unidentified individual in a cloud of smoke, May 30, 2020.

At approximately 6 p.m., according to a reporter on the scene, deputies fired tear gas and flash-bangs in an attempt to disperse protesters outside the La Mesa Police Department.

“They started firing at us. They started shooting. We were peaceful at first. It comes down to that. Sometimes, you have to fight back, fire with fire, if you really want change to happen. If it has to come to this, then it is what it is. We’re demanding change.” Manny Planes, San Diego resident who attended the protest

Matthew Bowler The silhouette of man is shown against the firelight of a vehicle in La Mesa on May30, 2020.

Hours later, two vehicles outside of City Hall were set on fire. Another was ablaze a block away on University Avenue.

Matthew Bowler People rush in and out of Vons as protesters gather in La Mesa on May 30, 2020.



Matthew Bowler Photo of an individual breaking into an undisclosed bank ATM machine in La Mesa on May 30, 2020.

Some grocery stores and local businesses in La Mesa were looted and vandalized.

Matthew Bowler The remains of the Chase bank burned-down in La Mesa on May 30.

A Chase Bank branch was burned down.

“Well you know what, I can't judge somebody else's anger or how they're gonna protest, so it is what it is. If this is the way to get the world's attention, then that's how it's gonna have to be.” Mary Duty, who attended the protest and left before the riots began

Matthew Bowler Community members in downtown La Mesa sweep up debris in front of the Randall Lamb Associates building that was burned on the inside, May 31, 2020.

The next morning, community members started cleaning up shattered windows and vandalized storefronts.

Shalina Chatlani Police and protesters face off in downtown San Diego, May 31, 2020.

San Diego County officially declared a state of emergency on May 31, and several cities imposed an overnight curfew as protests continued across the county the following days.

Max Rivlin-Nadler Protesters hold up their fists during a demonstration at San Diego's Waterfront Park, May 31, 2020.

In the aftermath of the protests, San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer and Police Chief Nisleit changed their stance on chokeholds, deciding to cease permitting its use as a method of restraint.

Jacob Aere Two years after being burned down during a riot in La Mesa, an empty lot of a Chase bank branch occupies space, May 20, 2022.

Two years later, there are still visual reminders of what happened.

Looking back on the two-year anniversary, Pink Rose Cafe owner Nadia Zamora said her business was one of many La Mesa businesses that was damaged.

"I mean, that night of the riots we came down here to get some of the equipment out. ... We were faced with rioters and looters that were literally snatching things out of our hands. It looked like a scene out of a war zone." Nadia Zamora, Pink Rose Café owner

Jacob Aere Pink Rose Café owner Nadia Zamora is overwhelmed with emotion while receiving a $5,000 check for her business from Union Bank, Nov. 18, 2020.

Zamora said the Pink Rose Cafe not only survived, but was now thriving. She owner received a $5,000 check from Union Bank to help with her business in November 2020, and said she felt that the community has come together in ways it hadn’t before.

Matthew Bowler Community members clean up inside a vandalized Play It Again Sports in La Mesa and mop up water after a fire set during protests triggered an emergency sprinkler system, May 31, 2020.

Among the most hard-hit businesses was the Play It Again Sports in the La Mesa Springs Shopping Center. Staff member Justin Wesley said it took his store about six to seven months to get up and running again.

Julia Dixon Evans A mural covers up broken windows at La Mesa's Play It Again Sports on June 2, 2020.

“They had to take everything out of the store, the store was flooded. Inventory — 50% of it was lost. The community came in, helped out, cleared it up. And that’s when they started putting everything back together." Justin Wesley, Play It Again staff member

Jacob Aere Construction fencing surrounds a lot that was affected by the 2020 La Mesa Riot, May 30, 2022.

Zamora said the two-year anniversary was a reminder of how La Mesa residents supported one another and have healed together.

"Being the only Latina business-owned here on this block, I’m very proud to say that I feel very embraced by all of the merchants. I feel like that awareness was brought on to La Mesa that was probably needed. I'm not saying that I justify anything with what happened, but it was an opportunity for the community to grow." Nadia Zamora

Jacob Aere / KPBS A bench in La Mesa features the city logo, May 30, 2022.

In an email, La Mesa Vice Mayor Jack Shu said that, since 2020, an independent Civilian Police Oversight Board was developed, as well as other city services, including arts and cultural programs with a focus on embracing diversity.

"We still have much to do," Shu said, "but progress is being made much beyond the rebuilding of buildings and painting over fire scars."

Matthew Bowler Protester holds up a sign in May 2020.

Last Wednesday, President Joe Biden signed an executive order to improve accountability in policing — a meaningful but limited action on the second anniversary of George Floyd's death.