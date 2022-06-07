Early results show incumbent Fletcher ahead in District 4 supervisor seat

Early results Tuesday evening show county Supervisor Nathan Fletcher leading a three-candidate race with 63.67% of the vote and likely headed for a November runoff with second-place vote-getter Amy Reichert, a Republican, in the District 4 race, according to the county Registrar of Voters website.

Fletcher, a Democrat who was first elected in 2018 to the District 4 seat, was leading with 43,392 votes. Reichert was in second place with 27.24% (or 18,564 votes). Sidiqa Hooker was a 9.09% (6,195 votes).

Fletcher currently serves as chairman of the Board of Supervisors, as well as chairman of the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System and vice chairman of the Regional Task Force on the Homeless. He has the endorsements of Gov. Gavin Newsom, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria and the San Diego County Democratic Party, among others.

Fletcher's role in heading much of the county's pandemic response was expected to be a key issue in the District 4 election.

Reichert is the co-founder of ReOpen San Diego, a community organization that sought to reopen schools and businesses shuttered to stem the spread of COVID-19 and railed against vaccine and mask mandates.

On her campaign site, Reichert says Fletcher "ignored parents and small business people calling into the Board of Supervisors begging for help" during the pandemic. Her endorsements include the state and county Republican parties, El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells, Coronado Mayor Richard Bailey and former Assemblyman Steve Baldwin.

Hooker, a City Heights native, says she's running to improve the quality of life for district residents and address rising crime rates.

District 4 covers around 100 square miles, much of which is located in the central portion of San Diego, as well as parts of East San Diego County.

