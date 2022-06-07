Heat wave to bring extreme swelter to San Diego-area deserts

A late-spring heat wave will generate hazardously scorching temperatures in San Diego-area desert communities this week, forecasters advised today.

From 10 a.m. on Thursday until 8 p.m. on Sunday, triple-digit daytime highs, possibly up to 117 degrees, will prevail in Borrego Springs and other parts of the county's arid eastern reaches, according to the National Weather Service.

Local Related: Joshua Tree National Park closes trail so bighorn sheep can get water The National Park Service says the park is enduring extreme drought conditions — and bighorn herds in the area are increasingly reliant on the Fortynine Palms Oasis spring to survive the hot summer months.

The swelter will "significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working (outside) or participating in outdoor activities," the federal agency cautioned.

Authorities advise those braving the torrid conditions to drink plenty of non-alcoholic fluids, wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing, limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening, take shelter in shady areas or air-conditioned rooms when possible, check up on potentially heat-sensitive relatives and neighbors and make sure to never leave young children or pets unattended in parked vehicles.