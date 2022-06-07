Give Now
Heat wave to bring extreme swelter to San Diego-area deserts

By City News Service
Published June 7, 2022 at 2:48 PM PDT
An outdoor thermometer shows the temperature well over 100 degrees at Cowles Mountain on June 10, 2019.
Kris Arciaga
An outdoor thermometer shows the temperature well over 100 degrees at Cowles Mountain on June 10, 2019.

A late-spring heat wave will generate hazardously scorching temperatures in San Diego-area desert communities this week, forecasters advised today.

From 10 a.m. on Thursday until 8 p.m. on Sunday, triple-digit daytime highs, possibly up to 117 degrees, will prevail in Borrego Springs and other parts of the county's arid eastern reaches, according to the National Weather Service.

A cactus is pictured in Joshua Tree National Park in this undated photo.
The swelter will "significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working (outside) or participating in outdoor activities," the federal agency cautioned.

Authorities advise those braving the torrid conditions to drink plenty of non-alcoholic fluids, wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing, limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening, take shelter in shady areas or air-conditioned rooms when possible, check up on potentially heat-sensitive relatives and neighbors and make sure to never leave young children or pets unattended in parked vehicles.

