What questions do you have on how the Dobbs decision affects you or your community?

By Alexander Nguyen / Multimedia Producer, North County
Published June 24, 2022 at 12:07 PM PDT
An abortion-rights activist wears a tape reading "2nd Class Citizen" on their mouth as they protest outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years in a decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade. 

While other states have passed laws that limit the right to an abortion, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization is significant because it directly challenges the precedents set in Roe v. Wade.

In California — and San Diego in particular — lawmakers have said they are committed to making safe abortion continue to be legal. State lawmakers are working to have the right to an abortion enshrined in the state’s constitution.

But the Dobbs decision has an effect beyond abortion rights. In a separate concurring opinion, Justice Clarence Thomas said the court should review other precedents, including its 2015 decision legalizing same-sex marriage and a 2003 decision striking down laws criminalizing gay sex.

The court's three liberal justices said the decision "places in jeopardy" other rights.

KPBS wants to know: What questions do you have on how this decision affects you or your community?

_

Alexander Nguyen
As web producer, Alexander Nguyen is responsible for covering breaking news online, writing web stories, and copy editing and updating the station’s website and social media. Alexander has covered Southern California extensively for several publications, including Patch, Times of San Diego, MyNewsLA.com, and NBC San Diego where he won several Society of Professional Journalists and San Diego Press Club awards for his writing. Alexander is a member of the Asian American Journalists Association and San Diego Press Club. He holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Southern California and a master’s degree in journalism innovation from Syracuse University.
