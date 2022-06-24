What questions do you have on how the Dobbs decision affects you or your community?

While other states have passed laws that limit the right to an abortion, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization is significant because it directly challenges the precedents set in Roe v. Wade.

In California — and San Diego in particular — lawmakers have said they are committed to making safe abortion continue to be legal. State lawmakers are working to have the right to an abortion enshrined in the state’s constitution.

But the Dobbs decision has an effect beyond abortion rights. In a separate concurring opinion, Justice Clarence Thomas said the court should review other precedents, including its 2015 decision legalizing same-sex marriage and a 2003 decision striking down laws criminalizing gay sex.

The court's three liberal justices said the decision "places in jeopardy" other rights.

